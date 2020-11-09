  • MORE MARKET STATS

Family, friends contribution crucial for most Indians in their overall wellness: Report

By: |
November 9, 2020 5:43 PM

According to the Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express, 65 per cent of Indians are more likely to shop online than in-store this year but they want to continue supporting small businesses.

The survey was conducted between October 1 and 16 among 1,001 travellers (adults travelled by air at least once in the past 12 months) in India with a household income of at least Rs 18 lakh.

About 91 per cent of Indians have identified their family and friends contribution in their overall wellness, and 54 per cent of Indian adults have purchased a subscription to a digital fitness programme in the past six months, according to a report.

“India also ranked the highest in respondents identifying their family/friends contributing to their overall wellness (91 per cent)… 54 per cent of adults surveyed have purchased a subscription to a digital fitness program in the last six months,” the report said.

It said travel plans continue to take centerstage in future planning, with 32 per cent Indians already dreaming about their next holiday. “1 in 2 (50 per cent) Indian adults are interested in receiving a trip in 2021 as a gift this holiday season,” the report said.

The report pointed out that 34 per cent of Indians are largely still wary of travel, saying they would not feel comfortable travelling until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

