Falguni Nayar to Roshni Nadar, Indian women running top companies and have massive net worth

PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi, Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Roshni Nadar – Chairperson, HCL… The list of Indian businesswomen changing the game and achieving success is a long one. There was a time when the word CEO, entrepreneur, or CFO was associated with men. However, the dynamics have changed and women are taking over the world and breaking gender stereotypes.

Interestingly, the Indian startup sector has seen some inspiring women entrepreneurs who have built multi-million-dollar empires with their hard work and determination. Let’s take a look at the highest-paid Indian businesswomen.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw – Chairperson and Founder, Biocon Ltd

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson and Founder of Biocon is one of India’s richest self-made woman entrepreneurs. Founded in 1978, her company is India’s largest listed biopharmaceutical firm by revenue, as per Forbes. In 1989, she won a Padma Shri for her contribution to the biotechnology sector, and in 2005, she won the Padma Bhushan. In 2022, her net worth was valued at $4.8 billion (approx Rs 36.9 thousand Crore approx).

Urvi A Piramal – Chairperson, Ashok Piramal Group

In 1984, Urvi A Piramal decided to enter the world of business after the death of her husband Ashok Piramal. In 2005, after the family split, she inherited a loss-making business. She didn’t give up and within the span of six years, Urvi A Piramal turned the company into a profit-making business. She also established the Ashok Piramal Group with textile, real estate, and auto components. According to BusinessWorld, until 2022, her annual remuneration was Rs 10 crores.

Roshni Nadar – Chairperson, HCL

The first woman to lead HCL Technologies, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has a net worth of Rs 54,850 crore(2022), as per Economic Times. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Falguni Nayyar – Founder, Nykaa

According to a report published by Business Insider, Falguni Nayyar gets an annual remuneration of Rs 10.8 crore. One of India’s richest self-made woman promoters, Falguni Nayyar has a net worth of Rs 56,600 crore(2022), Business Standard reported.

Indra Nooyi – Former CEO, PepsiCo

Indra Nooyi, an Alumnus of the University of Madras, the Indian Institute of Management, and Yale University was the CEO of PepsiCo (until 2018). She spent more than 12 years leading the brand. In 2017, she received a compensation of $31 million (Rs 238 Crore), Hindu Businessline reported. As per Hindustan Times, her net worth is $290 million (Rs 2,232 Crore approx).