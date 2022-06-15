Face Fatigue: Staring at self while chatting may lead to anxiety and depression

According to a new study, if a person stares at themselves while conversing on an online video chat, this can make their mood worse. The specialists found that liquor use seems to intensify the condition. The findings of the research were published in the journal ‘Clinical Psychological Science’.



According to this survey, it is found that online chatting may lead to the problem of anxiety and depression.



According to Talia Ariss, who led the research with University of Psychology Professor Catherine Fairbairn, it was found that those who spent more of their time looking at themselves while conversing felt worse after disconnecting the call, even after controlling for pre-interaction negative mood. And those who had consumed alcohol spent more time looking at themselves.



It is found that those who spend more time on themselves than on external realities, especially during social interactions may be susceptible to mood disorders. She further said, the more self-focused a person is, the more he will feel anxiety and depression.



The graph of video calling platform – Zoom has increased 30-fold during the pandemic in comparison to December 2019. In 2019, there were 10 Million users, which increased to 30 million by April 2020. The pandemic has increased the level of anxiety and depression and given reports of highlighted self-awareness and fatigue during the virtual exchange.



The report has been made after interviewing the individuals before and after the online chat. They were instructed to talk about what they like or dislike about living in the local community during the chats and discuss their musical preferences. Participants were able to see their partners in a split-screen mirror. Some individuals consumed alcohol before talking and others were non-alcoholic.



In general, there were individuals who were constantly looking at their partners but there were some individuals who were spending time looking at themselves.