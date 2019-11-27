Employee experience: Indian workers are among the most engaged in Asia-Pacific

Going digital goes hand in hand with going mobile, especially in India.

The “employee experience” is increasingly seen as a contributor to staff engagement and organisational success. A new global study from The Economist Intelligence Unit sponsored by Citrix suggests that this idea is prompting companies in India to pay closer attention to the working experience they create for employees. The survey reveals that the proportion of Indian firms to have done so is even greater, at 96% and confirms that Indian workers are among the most engaged in Asia-Pacific.

According to the survey conducted for this study, 61% of IT respondents in India said their department has the authority to design and select systems to optimise the employee experience. The survey found that 20% of CIOs or CTOs now take the lead for the employee experience in an advanced group of organisations labelled “digitally more mature”.

Going digital goes hand in hand with going mobile, especially in India. As a result, Indian respondents rank “technology available to employees” as the number one force that shapes the employee experience. The study also finds that companies with digital transformation strategies in place for two years or more are also more likely to view technology as a determinant of the employee experience: 40% place technology in their top three factors, compared with just 28% of organisations with no digital transformation under way. 54% of Indian respondents agreed that workplace systems need to change from controlling employees to empowering them.

Ravindra Kelkar, area vice president, Sales & Services, Indian subcontinent, Citrix, says, “With the dynamic and anytime/anywhere nature of work, coupled with expectations of having a great digital experience when interacting with enterprise applications that is at par with consumer experience on smart phones in personal lives, digital workspace is becoming an agenda being driven at board level for most companies.”