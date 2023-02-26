Flying taxi to start in Dubai by 2026: What is an air cab and how you can avail the service; Know everything here

The future is here! Dubai is preparing to launch air taxi services in the next three years. You read that right – People can easily skip the city traffic. Eve Holding, an electric aircraft company owned by Embraer, a Brazilian plan maker, and Falcon Aviation Services, a UAE-based charter flight operator, have collaborated to make 35 flying taxis and urban air mobility plans for Dubai.

What is a flying taxi?

A flying taxi, also called an air taxi, is literally a flying car — a small commercial aircraft or a helicopter for short flights on demand.

The delivery date is expected to begin in 2026. Ramandeep Oberoi, chief operating officer of Falcon said in an interview, “The launch of this concept fully aligns with the Smart Dubai vision and will contribute to positioning Dubai as a global leader in sustainable urban air mobility transportation.”

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the approval of the design of air taxi vertiports in Dubai as well as their locations. “Today, we approved the designs of flying taxi vertiports in Dubai which will operate within three years,” he tweeted.

Vertiports

Dubai will have four vertiports, places from where people can board these taxis. The locations are:

DXB airport

Downtown

Palm Jumeirah

Marina

Price and capacity

These flying taxis will be priced along the lines of an Uber service in the city, reports state. Ahmed Bahrozyan, an official in the Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority, said that the pricing “will be in the range of a limousine service in Dubai, maybe slightly higher”, writes Wion News.

One pilot and four passengers can fly in an air taxi at a time. The four vertiports will have charging stations and other amenities required for the vehicles. As per reports, the cabs have a maximum speed of 300 kilometres per hour and will be able to fly about 241 kilometres. That’s not all, the taxi is expected to emit zero emissions.