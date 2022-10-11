Expert Speak: How has the hybrid workplace model impacted companies’ HR needs?

By Sumit Sabharwal

The world has completely transformed since the pandemic hit over two years ago. At its outset, we could not have imagined the lasting impact the crisis would have on individuals and businesses. For one, companies across verticals had to adopt a remote working model overnight.

Even after the pandemic has subsided, rapid digitisation and changing preferences have resulted in remote work prevailing, although companies are increasingly pivoting towards hybrid working models. More than 70% of companies are opting for hybrid working, according to a survey. For HR departments across organisations, this has been an almost 180-degree transformation. Here’s how.

What the evolving scenario brings to the HR function

It’s common knowledge that, of late, the entire ecosystem has been grappling with phenomena like The Great Resignation, White Collar Lethargy, Quiet Quitting, etc. While the HR segment has managed to regain its footing by tackling these challenges gradually, companies are adapting to the evolving scenario. State-of-the-art HR Technologies enabled by AI, VR, Meta and ML have emerged as the cornerstone in helping them change track quickly.



HR functions are now increasingly focusing on leveraging HR Tech to enhance employee experience, and engagement, optimize human capital investment and enhance efficiencies. Thanks to HR Tech firms offering tech-driven products and solutions that streamline processes and enable companies to provide a seamless end-to-end enhanced experience for employees, organisations are becoming more flexible and tech-centric, facilitating frictionless, productive hybrid work models. Right from candidate shortlisting, employee onboarding and offboarding to performance reviews, payroll audits, leave requests, and even compliances have been simplified by HR Tech firms, making it easier for companies to focus on engagement and handling other day-to-day tasks.

With the increasing popularity of hybrid working, especially among employees, the return to pre-covid work practices is unlikely. In terms of returning to work, while 44% of HR leaders conceded that they wish for employees to return to work, 77% of organisations said they would like to give their employees the option of choosing their preferred work model.

Bottomline

Greater employee engagement, use of new-age HR technologies- zero touch ATS, One-touch payroll, streamlined organisational structure, and upskilling of existing and new employees are some of the changes we can see in companies in the post-pandemic era. HR has played an integral role in organisations for several decades and is now an accelerator to take the organization on the runway of growth. Keeping the aforementioned trends in HR and the impact the hybrid working norm has created, HR departments are calling upon HR Tech firms to help achieve their goals. With better tech, adaptability, and streamlining, organisations can enhance the efficiency of processes and boost employee retention and engagement.

(The author is CEO of TeamLease Hrtech. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)