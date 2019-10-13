Experimentation is key when it comes to weddings these days

Falguni Shane Peacock



Top trends

l Comfortable chic lehengas. Ditch heavier than your body weight attire

l Muted tones of soft pink, rose gold, lavender, powder blue, mint green look ethereal for summer. Embellishments and embroideries that have a westernised appeal with infusion of crystals and Swarovski beads

Trousseau collection

Glamorous lehengas are juxtaposed with red carpet-worthy gowns with a colour story of vanilla, lavender, smoke green, pewter, pink, silver, scallop shell, gold and midnight blue

Must-have accessories

lWomen must have timeless statement jewellery styled to

create different looks

l Men can opt for quirkier broaches, belts shades and bags

Quick tips

l A bride shouldn’t impersonate others as every style, cut,

pattern and colour is different. Don’t pick an outfit based on how flattering it looked on a celebrity or another bride!

Rahul Mishra





Top trends

l Pastels and washed out hues dominating in monochromes. Individuality is key

l Grooms must experiment with soft

pastels: pink, coral, mint green

l Opt for slightly androgynous looks instead of the straight cut sherwani,

bandhgalas

Trousseau collection

l Couture and bridal go hand-in-hand

l Variety in lehenga and blouses, jackets, bustier gowns, straight cut dresses in organza fabric… draped garments

l Inspired from Monaco in south of France and Malhausi in Uttar Pradesh, the collection is bright, surfaces are vibrant, metallic and fresh in terms of motif and design

l There’s a dense play of

florals blended with architectural elements in Swarovski crystals and silken threads to imitate the lush greenery of rich forests

l Fabrics used are silk organza and muga silk

Must-have accessories

l Brides: Go for subtle piece of statement jewellery, delicate pearl earrings to complete the look or minimal gemstones, a clutch to match the outfit

l Grooms: Try gold or platinum chain or pearl malas to enhance the look of the sherwani. Rings, bracelets, lapel pins, cuff links, brooches add character

Quick tips

l Bride and groom can coordinate their looks. Groom can have safa colour matching the colour of the bride’s lehenga

l Capes and jackets replace the traditional dupatta, a multi-purpose Indian jacket in bridal trousseau… florals on lehenga is big

Gaurav Gupta



Top trends

l Originality and new-age,

never-seen-before concepts

l Sophisticated colours like champagne, ecru, pale pink, silvers and greys will rule 2019… simplicity and subtlety



Trousseau collection

l Voluminously wide lehengas, tiered gowns and perpendicularly narrow lightweight sari gowns made in vibrant hues of l avender, lilac, rosewood pink and silver

l Abstract lines, fluid and unusual wave-like silhouettes and drapes

l Bridal wear is inspired from the ornate

art adorning the walls of palace of

Versailles, empanelled them onto handcrafted, textured chikankari embellished with zardozi work

l Men can look dapper in embellished tuxedos to classic, embroidered bandhgalas and sherwanis in aureate jacquards

Must-have accessories

l Women: Elegant and intricate

diamond jewellery

l Men: Sharp, unconventional, glamorous bow-ties and cufflinks to accentuate

the look

Quick tips

l Weddings reflect the couple’s style. From wedding décor to outfits, everything should reflect your personality

Shantanu & Nikhil



Top trends

lAn anti-trend approach to contemporary occasion and ceremonial couture

lBright, vivid colours and functional silhouettes

Trousseau collection

l Inspired from the Panchatantra, depicting a lyrical and harmonious array of flora and fauna; decadent hues and vibrant palette

l Voluminous ball gowns, intricately designed lehengas and anarkali gowns



Must-have accessories

l Elegant, subtle yet statement-making accessories

l Colourful hand embellishments and half-cut net gloves for women; vibrant, bright jootis, accessories for men to add spunk to the traditional ensemble

Quick tips

l Bright, quirky accessories; choose something comfortable to enjoy the day

Ritu Kumar



Top trends

l Heavy embellished designs to minimalistic ones… classic lehengas yet contemporary, toned down look to add simplicity and elegance

l Match the blouse with plain sari, odhni with plain suit/lehenga

Trousseau collection

l Traditional embroidery with

Persian and Ottoman textiles… a

culmination of techniques— Rajathan’s multi-coloured tie-dyes; ghagras, very elitist

Zardozi work borrowed from the Sultanate period and Bengali tikki and aari work. Tribal inspired silhouettes in velvet and traditional zardozi



Must-have accessories

l Stackable, multi-purpose

jewellery can be worn as

smaller, lighter pieces on

various occasions

Quick tips

l Comfort, light and structure rather than heavily embellished outfits that restrict movement

l Mix-and-match pieces for

other occasions. Contribute

to sustainability in fashion

by buying classics that can be worn on multiple occasions and be passed down

through generations

Shyamal & Bhumika



Top trends

l Fiery red, blush pinks, mood grey. Muted royal blue, dusty mint, almond beige, vintage cream

l Lehengas, structured jackets, peplum tops, poet sleeves, shoulder baring blouses; Elaborate bead and zardozi embroidery, gold embroidery in sheer organzas, rich crepes, georgettes and tulle

Trousseau collection

l Intricate embellishments and surface ornamentations with elaborate beading, silk thread embroidery and floral motifs in gold zardozi thread

l Inspired by inlay vintage European paintings, stone carvings, architectural details, Mughal florals and

renaissance costumes in silk threads

Must-have accessories

l Women: Gold and nude coloured heels, clutch, polki jhumkas with round polki ring

l Men: Watch, brooch, juttis, cufflinks; neck tie or a pocket square with suit

Quick tips

l Stand out with a unique sense of style and fashion not ruled by the trends

Tarun Tahiliani



Top trends

l Sophisticated pastels with a soft vintage look in pink, blush, shades of gold, orion and ivory look spectacular on every skin

l Traditional red emanating from sindoor, which is symbolic of

marriage, monochromatic shades



Trousseau collection

l Lehenga, concept saris, shararas, jackets, anarkalis, sherwanis with controlled drapes

l Surface embellishments, Kasheeda–fine-resham work make the garments feather

light, classic tone-on-tone

work, Swarovski crystals sprinkled through the veil, French-knot detailing

l Menswear is more classic

Must-have accessories

l Accessorising should again go with the personality, less is more. One necklace or a mang-tikka, fresh flowers, subtle make-up and overall softness is always wonderful. Clutch bags look great at an evening out

Quick tips

l Be yourself, styling shouldn’t be

too overbearing

Monica Shah & Karishma Swali



Top trends

l Embroidered bodysuit paired with lehenga or a pair of ornately palazzo pants

l Surface texturing is big– it’s glamorous and adds a contemporary look to Indian

bridal wear



Trousseau collection

l Gorgeous skirts and blouses, opulent lehengas, gowns, sophisticated jackets

l Colour palette is diverse and vibrant in lilac, hot pink, garnet red, oxblood, gold, silver

Must-have accessories

l Comfortable handcrafted mules for bride…

embroidered clutch in silver/gold, handy

after wedding

Quick tips

l Follow a theme for your wedding

l Go with what works for you instead of

what’s trending

l Your wedding ensemble should be an extension of your inner style and expression

of yourself

(The interviews were conducted during the Vogue Wedding Show 2019)