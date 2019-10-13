From pastels and grey colours, to comfortable clothing, to androgynous looks, top designers tell Vaishali Dar that experimentation is key when it comes to weddings these days
Falguni Shane Peacock
Top trends
l Comfortable chic lehengas. Ditch heavier than your body weight attire
l Muted tones of soft pink, rose gold, lavender, powder blue, mint green look ethereal for summer. Embellishments and embroideries that have a westernised appeal with infusion of crystals and Swarovski beads
Trousseau collection
Glamorous lehengas are juxtaposed with red carpet-worthy gowns with a colour story of vanilla, lavender, smoke green, pewter, pink, silver, scallop shell, gold and midnight blue
Must-have accessories
lWomen must have timeless statement jewellery styled to
create different looks
l Men can opt for quirkier broaches, belts shades and bags
Quick tips
l A bride shouldn’t impersonate others as every style, cut,
pattern and colour is different. Don’t pick an outfit based on how flattering it looked on a celebrity or another bride!
Rahul Mishra
Top trends
l Pastels and washed out hues dominating in monochromes. Individuality is key
l Grooms must experiment with soft
pastels: pink, coral, mint green
l Opt for slightly androgynous looks instead of the straight cut sherwani,
bandhgalas
Trousseau collection
l Couture and bridal go hand-in-hand
l Variety in lehenga and blouses, jackets, bustier gowns, straight cut dresses in organza fabric… draped garments
l Inspired from Monaco in south of France and Malhausi in Uttar Pradesh, the collection is bright, surfaces are vibrant, metallic and fresh in terms of motif and design
l There’s a dense play of
florals blended with architectural elements in Swarovski crystals and silken threads to imitate the lush greenery of rich forests
l Fabrics used are silk organza and muga silk
Must-have accessories
l Brides: Go for subtle piece of statement jewellery, delicate pearl earrings to complete the look or minimal gemstones, a clutch to match the outfit
l Grooms: Try gold or platinum chain or pearl malas to enhance the look of the sherwani. Rings, bracelets, lapel pins, cuff links, brooches add character
Quick tips
l Bride and groom can coordinate their looks. Groom can have safa colour matching the colour of the bride’s lehenga
l Capes and jackets replace the traditional dupatta, a multi-purpose Indian jacket in bridal trousseau… florals on lehenga is big
Gaurav Gupta
Top trends
l Originality and new-age,
never-seen-before concepts
l Sophisticated colours like champagne, ecru, pale pink, silvers and greys will rule 2019… simplicity and subtlety
Trousseau collection
l Voluminously wide lehengas, tiered gowns and perpendicularly narrow lightweight sari gowns made in vibrant hues of l avender, lilac, rosewood pink and silver
l Abstract lines, fluid and unusual wave-like silhouettes and drapes
l Bridal wear is inspired from the ornate
art adorning the walls of palace of
Versailles, empanelled them onto handcrafted, textured chikankari embellished with zardozi work
l Men can look dapper in embellished tuxedos to classic, embroidered bandhgalas and sherwanis in aureate jacquards
Must-have accessories
l Women: Elegant and intricate
diamond jewellery
l Men: Sharp, unconventional, glamorous bow-ties and cufflinks to accentuate
the look
Quick tips
l Weddings reflect the couple’s style. From wedding décor to outfits, everything should reflect your personality
Shantanu & Nikhil
Top trends
lAn anti-trend approach to contemporary occasion and ceremonial couture
lBright, vivid colours and functional silhouettes
Trousseau collection
l Inspired from the Panchatantra, depicting a lyrical and harmonious array of flora and fauna; decadent hues and vibrant palette
l Voluminous ball gowns, intricately designed lehengas and anarkali gowns
Must-have accessories
l Elegant, subtle yet statement-making accessories
l Colourful hand embellishments and half-cut net gloves for women; vibrant, bright jootis, accessories for men to add spunk to the traditional ensemble
Quick tips
l Bright, quirky accessories; choose something comfortable to enjoy the day
Ritu Kumar
Top trends
l Heavy embellished designs to minimalistic ones… classic lehengas yet contemporary, toned down look to add simplicity and elegance
l Match the blouse with plain sari, odhni with plain suit/lehenga
Trousseau collection
l Traditional embroidery with
Persian and Ottoman textiles… a
culmination of techniques— Rajathan’s multi-coloured tie-dyes; ghagras, very elitist
Zardozi work borrowed from the Sultanate period and Bengali tikki and aari work. Tribal inspired silhouettes in velvet and traditional zardozi
Must-have accessories
l Stackable, multi-purpose
jewellery can be worn as
smaller, lighter pieces on
various occasions
Quick tips
l Comfort, light and structure rather than heavily embellished outfits that restrict movement
l Mix-and-match pieces for
other occasions. Contribute
to sustainability in fashion
by buying classics that can be worn on multiple occasions and be passed down
through generations
Shyamal & Bhumika
Top trends
l Fiery red, blush pinks, mood grey. Muted royal blue, dusty mint, almond beige, vintage cream
l Lehengas, structured jackets, peplum tops, poet sleeves, shoulder baring blouses; Elaborate bead and zardozi embroidery, gold embroidery in sheer organzas, rich crepes, georgettes and tulle
Trousseau collection
l Intricate embellishments and surface ornamentations with elaborate beading, silk thread embroidery and floral motifs in gold zardozi thread
l Inspired by inlay vintage European paintings, stone carvings, architectural details, Mughal florals and
renaissance costumes in silk threads
Must-have accessories
l Women: Gold and nude coloured heels, clutch, polki jhumkas with round polki ring
l Men: Watch, brooch, juttis, cufflinks; neck tie or a pocket square with suit
Quick tips
l Stand out with a unique sense of style and fashion not ruled by the trends
Tarun Tahiliani
Top trends
l Sophisticated pastels with a soft vintage look in pink, blush, shades of gold, orion and ivory look spectacular on every skin
l Traditional red emanating from sindoor, which is symbolic of
marriage, monochromatic shades
Trousseau collection
l Lehenga, concept saris, shararas, jackets, anarkalis, sherwanis with controlled drapes
l Surface embellishments, Kasheeda–fine-resham work make the garments feather
light, classic tone-on-tone
work, Swarovski crystals sprinkled through the veil, French-knot detailing
l Menswear is more classic
Must-have accessories
l Accessorising should again go with the personality, less is more. One necklace or a mang-tikka, fresh flowers, subtle make-up and overall softness is always wonderful. Clutch bags look great at an evening out
Quick tips
l Be yourself, styling shouldn’t be
too overbearing
Monica Shah & Karishma Swali
Top trends
l Embroidered bodysuit paired with lehenga or a pair of ornately palazzo pants
l Surface texturing is big– it’s glamorous and adds a contemporary look to Indian
bridal wear
Trousseau collection
l Gorgeous skirts and blouses, opulent lehengas, gowns, sophisticated jackets
l Colour palette is diverse and vibrant in lilac, hot pink, garnet red, oxblood, gold, silver
Must-have accessories
l Comfortable handcrafted mules for bride…
embroidered clutch in silver/gold, handy
after wedding
Quick tips
l Follow a theme for your wedding
l Go with what works for you instead of
what’s trending
l Your wedding ensemble should be an extension of your inner style and expression
of yourself
(The interviews were conducted during the Vogue Wedding Show 2019)
