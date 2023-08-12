Experience the best of Hong Kong in 48 hours

Hong Kong is a city of contrast and surprises; it has more to offer its travelers than a mix of modernity, great food, and exciting nightlife. The financial capital of the East, Hong Kong, as the world knows, goes beyond the limelight of tall skyscrapers, a rapid transport system, and world-class architecture. The attractions and places that make Hong Kong the perfect destination for travelers are its hidden gems, the green assets of the city, the preserved culture, the traditional art, and the laid-back charm of villages. Hong Kong’s unique blend of modernity and tradition is what makes the whole city an uber-cool destination for Indian travelers.

As the city gears up to welcome travelers from across the world, it is the perfect destination to visit this coming long weekend. To help you plan better, here are a few of the many attractions in Hong Kong that you must consider adding to your 48-hour itinerary of the city:

Day 1: Marvel the Victoria Harbour

Your adventure begins in Central Hong Kong, the city’s pulsating heart. Kickstart your day with a visit to Hong Kong Park, a lush oasis amidst the urban landscape. Stroll along the picturesque pathways, admire the beautiful flora and fauna, and recharge your senses in this serene escape.

As the morning sun climbs higher, make your way to the iconic Peak Tram, which has been ferrying visitors to Victoria Peak since 1888. The short ride takes you to the highest point on the main island, where you’ll be greeted with awe-inspiring panoramic views of the city below. Once you’ve marveled at the beauty of Hong Kong from above, explore The Peak attractions. Monopoly Dreams, an interactive experience based on the classic board game, promises a fun-filled adventure for all ages. Then, rub shoulders with your favourite celebrities at Madame Tussauds, where lifelike wax figures wait for unforgettable photo ops.

Next up, head to Sky Terrace 428, the highest 360-degree viewing platform in Hong Kong. Breathe in the fresh air and let the stunning vistas of the skyline take your breath away. For a closer encounter with nature, take a leisurely walk along the Peak Circle Walk and capture Instagram-worthy shots of the picturesque surroundings. As the sun starts to set, embark on a Pearl Orient Cruise and sail along Victoria Harbour. Witness the dazzling Symphony of Lights show, where the city’s iconic buildings come alive with a mesmerizing display of lights and music. Before the day ends, take a leisurely stroll along the Avenue of Stars, paying tribute to Hong Kong’s film industry stars. Then, immerse yourself in the vibrant cultural scene at K11 Musea and visit the Hong Kong Museum of Art, home to captivating outdoor art installations.

Day 2: Explore the hidden gems of Hong Kong

After a full day of experiencing the cosmopolitan side of Hong Kong, it’s time to enjoy the off-beat attractions. Head toward the small fishing village of Tai O located on Lantau Island which is known for its traditional stilt houses and beautiful scenery. Take a boat tour of the village to see the houses and the surrounding wetlands or hike in the nearby mountains for a bird’s-eye view of the village. Despite its smaller geographical area, the village maintains a respectable-sized market that rivals those in far larger places. Tai O Market Street is a veritable treasure mine of regional cuisine, ceremonial, and religious accoutrements, and pretty much everything one can create with seafood, including jewellery and a wide range of pastes.

After visiting Tai O, head to Ngong Ping 360, which is a cable car that takes you up to the Ngong Ping plateau. The cable car ride offers stunning views of Lantau Island and the surrounding sea, and at the top, you can visit the Big Buddha, which is one of the largest outdoor bronze Buddha statues in the world. At the Big Buddha, you can walk around the base of the statue and admire the intricate details of the bronze casting. You can also climb up to the platform where the statue is located to get a closer look at the statue’s face and hands. There’s also a small museum near the statue that explains the history and significance of the Big Buddha.

Near the Big Buddha is the Po Lin Monastery, which is a Buddhist monastery that was founded in 1906. The monastery is known for its beautiful architecture and gardens, and it’s a peaceful place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city. One can take a tour of the monastery and learn about the history and beliefs of Buddhism. The monastery also offers vegetarian meals, which are a great way to experience the traditional cuisine of the monks.

For dinner, head back to the city and try some of the local street food. Visit one of the many dai pai dong, which are street food stalls that offer a variety of dishes such as noodles, dumplings, and barbecue meats. If you’re interested in experiencing Hong Kong’s nightlife, head to the Lan Kwai Fong district in Central, which is the city’s main entertainment and nightlife area. Here, you’ll find a wide range of bars, clubs, and restaurants, and the area is especially lively on weekends.

As the clock ticks, and your 48 hours in Hong Kong come to an end, you’ll leave with memories etched in your heart. The city’s contrasts and surprises will linger in your mind, beckoning you to return for more exhilarating adventures in the vibrant city of Hong Kong.