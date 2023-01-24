Experience authentic India this Republic Day with a stay at heritage properties

Experience the richness and diversity of India this Republic Day weekend. Take advantage of the long holiday to immerse yourself in the cultural and geographical beauty of our nation. From the ancient to the eclectic, India is home to thousands of cultural philosophies and traditions, all within easy reach for a drive or short flight. Embrace the hospitality and luxury of traditional Indian properties and celebrate the pride of our nation. Make this Republic Day weekend a journey of discovery and appreciation for all that India has to offer. Some of the best heritage properties to experience the culture and heritage of India include Visalam in Kanadukathan, Tamil Nadu, Samode Haveli in Jaipur, Jehan Numa Palace in Bhopal, and MansionHaus in Goa. Each of these properties offers unique experiences that showcase the rich history and culture of their respective regions, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the local way of life and discover the true essence of India.

Visalam, Kanadukathan, Tamil Nadu

Discover the 19th century Chettiar way of life with a stay at Visalam, a 15-room heritage-boutique property located in the Chettinad village of Kanadukathan, Tamil Nadu. This 100-year-old building was a gift from a father to his eldest daughter, a rare and progressive occurrence during that time. Visalam is a true museum, showcasing the finest examples of a typical Chettiar home with its Burmese teak woodwork, ornate ceilings, European and Far Eastern chandeliers, Belgian glasswork, Italian marble, and handmade tiles.

Enjoy a dip in the beautiful heritage pool, a testament to the Chettinadu traders’ travels and global design influences. The property serves as the perfect base to explore the Chettinad landscape and rich heritage of arts, with opportunities for cycling and walking tours of luxurious architecture, meeting local cotton weavers, learning the process of making traditional Athangudi tiles, and observing village life. Hyperlocal experiences, including the fiery, nutritious, and distinctive Chettinad cuisine cooked by local village women, are also available within the property.

Samode Haveli, Jaipur

Experience the true essence of Rajputana hospitality at Samode Haveli, a 200-year-old gem located in the heart of the Old City of Jaipur. This stunning property, adorned with intricate wall murals and colorful furnishings, offers elegant rooms and suites spread across lush courtyards, terraces, and alcoves. Indulge in local Rajasthani cuisine, as well as other international options, and take a morning guided walk around the old city curated by the hotel. Step outside the gates to explore the city’s markets, museums, and art centers. Samode Haveli is the perfect destination for a sophisticated and Instagram-worthy holiday, complete with a taste of Rajasthan’s royalty.

Jehan Numa Palace, Bhopal

Experience the history and culture of Bhopal at Jehan Numa Palace, a stunning property located at the foot of the Shyamla Hills with sweeping views of the city. Built by the last son of the Begum, General Obaidullah Khan, in the early 19th century, the palace embodies the legacy and way of life of the powerful women who ruled Bhopal for over 400 years. The palace and its staff, who are direct descendants of the Begums, carry forward their philosophy of preserving the environmental and cultural heritage of the city. Indulge in traditional Bhopali cuisine, along with global and modern options, and explore the Jehan Numa Museum located in the central courtyard, which traces the engagements and efforts of the royal family and the unique story of Bhopal.

The palace is also a starting point for walking tours of the city, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the history and culture of Bhopal and its well-planned, clean streets, elegant architecture, and rich legacy in literature and the arts.

MansionHaus, Goa

Experience the rich culture and heritage of Goa at MansionHaus, a luxurious boutique hotel located in the effervescent neighborhood of Anjuna. Built-in the 18th century as a family residence, the property has been restored by Kezya De Bragança, a Goan entrepreneur, whose family has been deeply rooted in the fabric of the city’s rich culture for generations. The hotel boasts of its neo-classical interiors paired with iconic Goan architecture and delicately balances the luxuries of a hotel with eco-friendly sustainable sensitivities. Indulge in traditional Goan cuisine or choose from an array of global specialties. The property allows visitors to fully immerse themselves in the history and culture of Goa and its beautiful beaches, elegant architecture, and rich legacy in literature and the arts. This boutique property also arranges personalised experiences- guests can discover the hidden gems of Goa or opt for a sound therapy session in the comfort of their rooms or explore Goa in a vintage car from the hotel’s fleet. Just like this stay option, the experiences it offers are unique.

Maison Perumal, Puducherry

Maison Perumal is a luxurious heritage hotel located in the heart of the Tamil Quarter in Puducherry. This 130-year-old restored Tamil mansion offers guests a chance to immerse themselves in the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the old Tamil communities that settled in Puducherry. The property boasts of traditional Tamil architecture, with intricate carvings and beautiful frescoes, which transport guests back in time. Enjoy delicious Tamil cuisine at the hotel’s restaurant, which serves a variety of traditional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. The friendly and attentive staff at Maison Perumal ensure that guests have a comfortable and memorable stay.