Expecting your first baby? Follow Masoom Minawala’s guide for a healthy lifestyle

Global influencer, content creator, entrepreneur, and investor Masoom Minawala announced her pregnancy in July. She was into her sixth month of pregnancy. Her creativity and innovation in fashion helped her in establishing herself as a fashion influencer. So much so that Masoom Minawala managed to make it to the list of Forbes Asia ‘30 Under 30’ and GQ’s Most Influential Young Indians. The influencer is integral to UN Women India, playing an active role in supporting relevant causes like generation equality. If that is not enough, she has been representing India on the Cannes red carpet for a couple of years now. We got in touch with her to understand how she is keeping herself fit and active during pregnancy. Here are her tips:

How are you keeping yourself active?

I’ve always had a very active lifestyle, I enjoy long nature walks and yoga. Although, these are activities I did earlier as well, so keeping up with the same feels good enough. I’m not taking any special measures or following a special routine to enhance my daily activity, just going by as I usually would.

What is your routine like?

I usually start my day with journaling and meditation, before I sit down for breakfast. I get started with a work post that–work is subjective each day–Some days are dedicated to shooting content and some are for brainstorming sessions with my team. I love going for a walk post dinner. I wrap up my day with a nice book and some peppermint (or any other flavour) tea before I sleep.

How are you dealing with pregnancy anxiety?

Fortunately, I’ve not been anxious, maybe a little nervous about the mental, physical and emotional changes the next chapter will bring.

How should first-time mothers take care of themselves?

I think self-care is a very important part at any stage of life. Eating well, being active, being positive, and taking care of your mental and emotional health are thumb rules I think everyone should follow.