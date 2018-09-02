Exile and Identity: Refugees to take centrestage in an Indian-Tibetan couple’s new film

Filmmakers Tenzing Sonam and Ritu Sarin

Sudden rain and thunderstorm over the weekend may have changed Dharamsala’s temperature, bringing a chill in the air, but the hill town’s calm community is feeling all warm. That is because, two of their own, Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, have been selected by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to present their new feature film made in Tibetan language.

Kyoyang Ngarmo (The Sweet Requiem), directed by Sarin and Sonam, is an ‘official selection’ at the festival, which is scheduled from September 6-16. The film tells the story of a young Tibetan woman in Delhi, seeking closure many years after her escape from Tibet ended in tragedy. “The film is about young Tibetans in exile looking for their identity,” says Sarin.

Extending the canvas

This will be the couple’s second time at TIFF after their debut feature Dreaming Lhasa was screened in the Discovery section of the festival in 2005. “It was the first Tibetan-language film at TIFF,” says Sarin, adding, “It took longer to make our second feature film.” Sonam and Sarin were, however, busy in the interregnum. In the past 13 years, they have made two documentaries, created art installations and even started a new international film festival in Dharamsala, where they live.

In many ways, Kyoyang Ngarmo is a continuation of the couple’s journey of exploring exile and identity. In Dreaming Lhasa, a young Tibetan girl is searching for her roots. Sonam, who wrote the script for both features, says their new film is inspired by a real-life incident 12 years ago. “The initial inspiration for the film came from an incident in September 2006 on the 5,800-m Nangpa-La Pass on the Tibet-Nepal border,” he says. “Chinese border guards opened fire on a group of escaping Tibetans and shot dead a 17-year-old nun. This cold-blooded killing was captured on video by a Romanian mountaineer and subsequently circulated on social media. It raised many questions in our minds: who were these escapees and what was their journey? Why, after nearly 50 years of Chinese occupation, were Tibetans still risking their lives to escape to India? And why were so many of them children?”

Exploring roots

Sonam, who met Miranda House student Sarin while studying at St Stephen’s in Delhi, says he started writing the script of Kyoyang Ngarmo seven years ago. After several changes, he completed the main part three years ago and kept working on it until shooting started in April last year. They shot the film first in Delhi, which hosts a large Tibetan refugee settlement at Majnu ka Tilla, before completing the shooting in Ladakh, where they recreated scenes happening in Tibet.

“Tibetan parents send their young children to India and they have to cross dangerous passes along the border. Most of them never go back and become orphans in India. The film is their story,” says Sonam, adding, “The script is inspirational and fictional.” The casting process was strenuous as the actors are mainly non-professionals. The production team called for auditions and tapped into the Tibetan social network. “Tibetans live across the world,” says Sonam, who was born in Darjeeling to Tibetan refugee parents.

Finding the lead actor proved a difficult task. Finally, Tenzin Dolker applied. Born in a Tibetan settlement in Karnataka, Dolker lived in Dharamsala for a year where she met her future husband, an American. “We had known Dolker before she moved to the US with her husband,” says Sarin, whose family is originally from Dharamsala.

The couple had received help from around the world for Dreaming Lhasa as well. “The Tibetan community was involved,” recalls Sarin. American actor Richard Gere was executive producer. For their latest film, Sarin and Sonam ran a campaign to raise funds. The campaign on Kickstarter (a crowdfunding platform for creative projects) started by White Crane Films, their production house, is still on. The film will have its world premiere in Toronto on September 9.

Faizal Khan is a freelancer