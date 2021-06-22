Exercises during Menstruation: The best exercise to perform during your periods

Exercising not only helps in bringing regularity to your menstrual cycle but also helps in reducing some of the symptoms of periods.

By Meenakshi Mohanty,

The burning question all women have is –‘’should you exercise while on your periods or not?’’

Well to be honest, periods are not only messy but also cause discomfort in the form of cramps, bloating, fatigue and headaches. While all you want to do is curl up on your couch and enjoy a warm cup of tea or coffee, you should actually try some form of physical activity.

Periods should never be an excuse to skip working out during your menstrual days.Regular exercising is good for the body and while you may not be up to working out while on your period, it can be very beneficial. Exercising not only helps in bringing regularity to your menstrual cycle but also helps in reducing some of the symptoms of periods.

Sowhether you should exercise or not during your periods is upto you and only you. We understand that undertaking high-intensity exercises can be challenging, so we have put together a few simple workouts that you can consider:

Cardiovascular exercise

Cardiovascular exercise like walking or running is the best exercise you can do during your periods. A simple, light walk for 30 minutes a day is beneficial for your health in general but during menstruation, these light movements will increase the secretion of endorphin which helps in uplifting your mood, while burning some of those calories.

In the later days of your periods, you can also opt to go for slow runs. Running can help in reducing your pain and irritability. However, remember to take regular breaks and stay well hydrated.

Yoga

Yoga as a practice is great for your physical and mental well being and indulging in regular practice can help to decrease anxiety, anger and depression. So just by stretching and doing some breathing exercises which are associated with Yoga, you will be able to relax your mood and body while also relieving period symptoms such as cramps and bloating

Pilates

Pilates is a new and trending workout and like Yoga is a more gentle and at-your-own-pace activity that helps to relax your body and stay healthy. Unlike Yoga though, Pilate targets specific muscle groups and helps builds core strength.Deep breathing along with Pilates helps in easing menstrual cramp pain and relieving symptoms of PMS

Dancing

Music as a whole is a stress buster and grooving to music can go a long way towards feeling better. Whether you enroll in a Zumba class or dance to the music in your own home, it can uplift your mood and help you burn extra calories too. Infact dancing can increase flexibility and help you fight off period stiffness.

Swimming

While you may have your apprehensions to get into the water when you are on your periods, but trust me swimming is one of the most relaxing and gentle exercises that can help you to reduce cramps and increase blood flow to the body.

Stretching

If you are not able to do other forms of exercises, then you can simply take up some form of stretching at home such as forward bends, twists, etc. Remember to take deep breaths to relax your body muscles.

Make a note!! Exercising during menstruation can help relieve symptoms and is also beneficial for overall health. It is important to choose exercises that does not give you any discomfort, add any additional stress on your body or interfere with the normal process of your menstrual cycle, if it does, you can decrease the intensity.

(The author is a Fitness Expert. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy, excerice regimen or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)