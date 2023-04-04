EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Sunil Chhetri: The ace footballer reveals his fitness routine, how he spends his money & more

The spectacular records, the eye-popping strikes, and the lightning-fast dribbles that would give sleepless nights to even the toughest of defensive setups — all tell a tale of sporting brilliance of Sunil Chhetri, unarguably the greatest-ever football player India has produced.

Despite the prolific stints that the 38-year-old has had in domestic as well as International football, he’s not someone who rests on his laurels. In fact, he’s an eager beaver who aims to empty his bag of magic tricks every time he sets his foot on the field. However, what makes his aura as powerful as it is, is the humility that speaks immensely of his character and upbringing.

The Indian football captain, who is into the 18th year of his career donning the Indian blue, spoke with The Financial Express about his fitness regime, life off the field, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Fitness Regime

Football is an intense, highly-demanding sport. And staying on top of one’s game consistently for nearly two decades, is a feat that many would fancy. On being asked about the secret sauce behind his fitness, the Bengaluru FC skipper said that it’s simple. “I eat what I need not what I want, sleep a lot, stay hydrated and keep a positive mind frame. I believe that is all one needs to stay fit.”

Life off the field

Often the fame and the millions overshadow the strength and resilience of footballers, or sports stars per se. However, the all-time fifth highest international scorer has a life off-field, away from the load of carrying the Blue brigade on his shoulders.

Speaking on how a day in his life off the field looks like, Chhetri said that he likes to wake up late on off days, often craving an “adrak waali chai” with his breakfast. “I like to watch movies, documentaries when I’m at home. I read books. And of course, if my wife and I agreed for a date, we often go out for dinners.”

Here’s how he spends his money

Footballers often make headlines owing to their glam lifestyles, however, Chettri, having made a good fortune, remains grounded. Commenting on his shopping behaviour, “See, it really is a luxury to have what you need. I’m very grateful for the fact that I am at the place that I am today and a lot of my people have worked really hard during this journey. However, with all the hard work in mind, me and my wife, both, are very mindful as to how and what we’re spending on.”



“At this point of my career, the things that I require, most of them cannot be bought, rest, the necessities are already there” he added.

Association with Puma

The Indian skipper, who is the brand ambassador for Puma, with fellow athletes including cricketers Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur, spoke about his association with the brand which compelled him to join hands with them. “Besides the quality of the boots that I love, I’m pleased by the warmth and the love I get from the brand. And the biggest of them all, the vision it shares with me for the betterment of Indian football, is something I’m really proud of.”

Thoughts on what is the biggest challenge Indian athletes face

Chettri opined that the biggest challenge “We, as a nation, have been lacking in identifying the talent at the right time and providing them with the right infrastructure, schooling and coaching. Once this challenge is cracked, I believe we can perfectly utilise the 1.3 billion population strength of our country.”