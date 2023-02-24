Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga may become next World Bank Chief: A look at his net worth, education qualification & lifestyle

Ex- Mastercard CEO Ajay Bhanga, who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank, is currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. He was previously chief executive officer at Mastercard. Joe Biden said in a statement, “Ajay Banga has critical experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.”

Who is Ajay Bhanga?

Born on November 10, 1959, in the Khadki cantonment of Pune, Maharashtra, Ajay Bhanga started his career with Nestle in 1981, and later he joined Pepsico. In 2020, Ajay Bhanga was elected as the chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Later in 2015, Ajay Bhanga was appointed as a member of the President’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation by President Barack Obama.

Ajay Bhanga: Net worth

As per reports, Ajay Bhanga’s estimated net worth is around $143 Million dollars (approximately Rs 1181 crore).

Ajay Bhanga Education qualification

After completing his schooling at Hyderabad Public School, Ajay Bhanga pursued graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University followed by a PGP in Management (equivalent to MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.