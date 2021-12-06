Estuary Blending Water now available on over 2,000 premium outlets

Now, as everything bounces back to recovery, the shelves of all luxury hotels and pubs are filling with premium brands.

Estuary blending water is now available for consumption across 2000+ premium stores in India. Society stores, Natures Basket, Living Liquidz, Le Marche, Food Halls, premium grocery, and liquor stores are now stocked up with Estuary for use.

According to the firm, Estuary is the perfect beverage that unlocks an immersive drinking experience. It claims to redefine luxury drinks and is looking to establish itself as a key player in the F&B industry.

After the pandemic, restaurants, pubs, and bars were all forced shut. Now, as everything bounces back to recovery, the shelves of all luxury hotels and pubs are filling with premium brands, treating and serving the client with the beverages, customized for their alcoholic blends.

When asked about the manufacturing process, the firm stated that Estuary blending water is safe for consumption and is certified to global safety standards by FSSAI, GMP, HACCP, and ISO. Additionally, Estuary claims that it adheres to the strictest international standards as certified by the Hazard Analysis of biological, chemical bodies. “There are no chemicals used in the packaging, and hence the quality remains the purest without any unwanted salts and minerals making their way into it. 100% recyclable materials are used to pack the bottle,” the company said. The company also said that they want to reduce waste and create a sustainable production cycle.

Estuary is custom-made for alcoholic blends. Available in two-volume measures, 330ml and 750ml, the blending water can be used as Estuary whiskey water, Estuary single malt water, and Estuary vodka water. The range varies from INR 225- 275 for 330 ml to INR 350-425 for 750 ml.

When it comes to pure water, there are plenty of options in the market. Imported waters are easily available but water exclusively for premium spirits has been missing from the market. Estuary claims to fill that spot and preserves the original essence of the drink. It is toned to remove unwanted minerals that ruin the flavor of the spirits. The product is all set to meet the unmet needs of spirit connoisseurs globally.