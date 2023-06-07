Erectile Dysfunction to Premature Ejaculation: Decoding sexual wellness challenges plaguing men in the 21st century

Sexual problems, often arising from Hormonal imbalances caused due to stress and lifestyle factors, are increasingly becoming common, regardless of gender and age, in the 21st century. It is important to also recognize that they can vary widely from person to person. For centuries, male reproductive/ sexual wellness has been a significant concern, and now, with increasing occurrences of early onset impotency and sexual health problems among men in the 21st century, this has become an important health crisis.

Male sexual and reproductive health issues not only impact their social relationships but have also triggered mental health issues like depression. Reproductive health or sexual health is fundamental to the overall health and well-being of individuals, couples, and families, as well as the socio-economic development of communities.

Male sexual health, which also involves hormonal health, largely covers the prevention and treatment of male infertility, erection problems, premature ejaculation, problems associated with low Testosterone levels with symptoms like fatigue, loss of libido, erectile dysfunction, mood swings, weight gain, depression, etc. Often, medicines are a standard solution, but they have their downsides, with possible side effects and over-dependency. Also, a lot of times, external challenges like a taboo around the subject, shame, or lack of enough credible information, further lead to complications.

Hence, the first thing to be done in order to address this increasingly common problem among men is the understand each of the sexual health challenges and how these are related to hormonal health and overall well-being. To understand it further, we got in touch with Dr. Lalitha Palle Founder, and Director – MyPuraVida Wellness Pvt. Ltd, parent brand of ForMen. Here’s what she has to say:

1. Erectile Dysfunction (ED):

ED is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse. It can have physical or psychological causes, such as stress, anxiety, diabetes, other medical issues, or relationship issues. However, this is one of the most common sexual health challenges, with 20% of men across all age groups and 30% of men younger than 40 years of age, battling ED.

2. Premature Ejaculation (PE):

PE refers to the inability to control or delay ejaculation as desired, leading to dissatisfaction for both partners. It may be caused by psychological factors, relationship problems, or physiological factors. According to NHSLS survey conducted by Laumann et al, 32 percent of men aged 30-39, 28 percent aged 40- 49, and 31 percent aged 50-59, complained of premature ejaculation.

3. Low Libido:

Low libido, or a decrease in sexual desire, can affect men of any age. It may be influenced by physical factors like hormonal imbalances, medications, or underlying health conditions, as well as psychological factors like stress or depression.

4. Performance Anxiety:

Anxiety about sexual performance can lead to difficulties in achieving or maintaining an erection, premature ejaculation, or a decline in sexual desire. This anxiety may stem from performance pressure, self-esteem issues, or fear of sexual failure.

5. Body Image Issues:

In modern times, societal pressures and media representations of the “ideal” male body can contribute to body image issues. These concerns may lead to reduced confidence, self-consciousness, and hindered sexual performance or satisfaction.

6. Pornography-related Issues:

Excessive consumption of pornography can lead to difficulties in establishing or maintaining healthy sexual relationships. It can create unrealistic expectations, desensitize individuals to real-life sexual experiences, and potentially contribute to erectile or sexual dysfunction.

7. Relationship and Communication Problems:

Challenges within relationships, such as poor communication, unresolved conflicts, lack of emotional intimacy, or differences in sexual desires, can negatively impact sexual satisfaction and functioning.

While the above are very common, these are not openly spoken about. Most men are also hesitant to seek help or do not have access to correct information. Tackling these sexual challenges requires a comprehensive approach that considers both a general approach to awareness/information sharing and specific interventions tailored to individual needs. It’s important that men discuss their issues with healthcare professionals. Below are a few suggestions for addressing sexual problems:

General Strategies:

a. Education and Awareness:

Increasing access to knowledge about sexual health, anatomy, and common sexual concerns can help individuals understand that these issues are common and often treatable. It also helps ease the psychological/ mental pressure on and individual and helps create a normal approach as a biological illness instead of a reflection of their identity as a man

b. Open Communication:

Having access to knowledge and being able to view it as a medical/ physiological issue, can encourage one to be more open to communication. Establishing open and honest communication with your partner about your sexual concerns and desires can foster understanding, empathy, and collaboration in finding solutions together.

c. Healthy Lifestyle:

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management techniques, and adequate sleep, can positively impact sexual function and overall well-being.

d. Reduce Stress:

Finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as relaxation exercises, mindfulness, or therapy, can alleviate anxiety and promote a healthier sexual experience.

e. Seek Professional Help:

Consulting healthcare providers or therapists who specialize in sexual health can provide personalized guidance, diagnosis, and treatment options for specific sexual problems.

Specific Interventions in the form of Medicines, Therapy, Behavioural Techniques, Hormonal Therapy, Relation Therapy, Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy, Couples Therapy etc. are a few specific interventions that can be tailored to an individual’s requirements & problems. Consulting with healthcare professionals, such as doctors, urologists, therapists, or psychologists, can provide personalized guidance and appropriate treatment options for specific sexual problems.