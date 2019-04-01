Environment-friendly initiative! IIT-Madras converted petroleum waste product into benzoic acid

Published: April 1, 2019

The IIT-Madras is also renowned for having a faculty of global eminence, a vibrant student ecosystem that thrives on research and innovation, as-as well as excellent technical aid and supporting staff, besides the effective administration of the institution across all departments.

A significant milestone by a two-member team at IIT-Madras has converted petroleum waste product toluene successfully into benzoic acid, which is a useful product. The team was led by G.Sekar from the chemical department of the institute. So, how did the scientists at IIT-Madras manage to convert toluene into benzoic acid? Let’s find out. Firstly, toluene was converted using selective oxidation in the presence of a catalyst known as Pt-BNP. Generally, organic reactions are carried out by using certain organic solvents. This makes it both expensive and generates toxic waste. In order to overcome this problem, scientists opted to use water as a solvent, thereby making the process environment-friendly as well.

In addition to the above-mentioned ingredients, a green oxidant was also used to enable the conversion of toluene.

As most of you already know, benzoic acid is useful not only a food preservative but also as a medicine for bacterial and fungal infections. As a food additive, benzoic acid can be used to preserve foods such as chewing gums, ice creams, jellies, pickles, fruit juices, soft drinks, pickles, barbecue sauces, salad dressings and so on.

In fact, if you take a closer look at the labels of most processed foods, you can spot that benzoic acid is included in it artificially. The most cited benefit is that benzoic acid inhibits the growth of bacteria and yeast.

Known as one of the foremost institutes of national importance, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-MAdras) is located in Chennai. In consonance with its mission statement, the renowned institution refers to itself as an academic institution that thrives in a dynamic equilibrium with social, ecological as well as economic environment striving continuously for demonstrating excellence in the field of research, education and technological service to the nation.

The institute has made significant strides in the field of teaching, research as well as industrial consultancy in the field of higher technical education.

