Environment Day 2023: Here are some of the best eco-friendly resorts and restaurants

On World Environment Day 2023, we turn our attention to India’s remarkable eco-friendly restaurants and resorts, where sustainability and luxury converge. From serene backwaters to majestic mountains, these establishments exemplify responsible practices through sustainable sourcing, waste reduction, renewable energy, and innovative design. As we celebrate this day, let’s explore the best eco-friendly destinations in India, where gastronomy and environmental consciousness thrive harmoniously.

In this article, we delve into a selection of the finest eco-friendly restaurants and resorts that are leading the charge in creating a more environmentally-conscious dining experience. From farm-to-table concepts that prioritize seasonality and reduce food miles to establishments that implement innovative methods like vertical farming, these restaurants are reshaping the landscape of sustainable gastronomy.

Join us on this journey as we explore the intersection of delectable flavors and ecological responsibility, celebrating the visionary chefs and restaurateurs who are reshaping the industry for a greener future.

1. Sustainability at Circle, Goa: A Commitment to Nature’s Well-being

(Pic credit: Spiro Spero)

The Circle, located in Anjuna, Goa, is a visionary creation by Spiro Spero that redefines sustainable hospitality with its remarkable commitment to minimizing environmental impact. This eco-conscious resort takes significant strides towards reducing single-use plastics, offering premium wall-mounted toiletries and compostable amenities. The bar crafts its syrups, sources local produce, and cultivates an on-site herb garden while recycling, composting, and solar-powered geysers further contribute to its green footprint. Circle Goa’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond its practices, fostering a harmonious ecosystem, hosting community-based events, and offering outdoor activities for a better quality of life. Experience the epitome of sustainable luxury at Circle Goa, where Spiro Spero’s visionary design and environmental consciousness converge.

Address- 1689, Panchayat, behind DevKuteshwar Temple, opp. Anjuna, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone Number – 091723 51578

2) Tatva: A Sustainable Mountain Retreat Immersed in Natural Beauty

(Pic credit: Tatva Hills)

Tatva Hills, located in Uttarakhand, offers a luxurious and intimate stay amidst the breathtaking mountains, where sustainability and serenity harmonize. Nestled close to nature, the accommodations provide a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the environment firsthand. Embracing organic farming, the property cultivates fresh, locally sourced produce, ensuring a sustainable and flavorful dining experience.

Guests at Tatva can immerse themselves in the farm-to-table concept, partake in trekking adventures, enjoy leisurely walks through pine-carpeted trails, and marvel at panoramic views of snow-capped peaks. We take pride in being a pet-friendly destination, welcoming families and couples seeking a tranquil mountain getaway.

Address: Near Primary School, Village Taradi, Basot, Uttarakhand 263680

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: 093119 51381

3. Go Native: Where Sustainability Meets Exquisite Dining in Bangalore

Go, Native, an eco-friendly restaurant in Bangalore, is a true embodiment of sustainable living and exceptional hospitality. Powered by solar energy and harnessing harvested rainwater, the restaurant sets the stage for a dining experience that goes beyond culinary delight. With a farm-to-table philosophy, Go Native sources its vegetarian meals from local farmers within a 500 km radius, ensuring freshness and supporting the local community.

Address: #64, 10th Main Rd, 4th Block, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041

Hours: Open ⋅ Closes 10 pm

Phone: 080 4228 3878

4. Greenr Cafe: Where Sustainability and Gastronomic Delights Unite

Greenr Cafe is a haven for conscious dining, passionately committed to sustainability in every aspect. By exclusively serving vegetarian cuisine crafted from organic ingredients, they not only tantalize our taste buds but also contribute to the planet’s well-being. Embracing its responsibility, Greenr Cafe utilizes biodegradable materials, ensuring that its footprint on the environment remains minimal.

Nestled amidst lush greenery, this spacious cafe offers a refreshing retreat for both body and soul. Immerse yourself in a rejuvenating ambiance while savoring their healthy and organic meals, knowing that every bite supports a greener planet. Join the movement towards sustainable dining and experience the culinary delights that Greenr Cafe has to offer. It’s time to embark on a dining experience that nourishes not only your palate but also the environment.

Address: 4, Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057

Hours: Open ⋅ Closes 10 pm

Phone: 098704 55448