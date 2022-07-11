‘Enough horsin’ around’: Swiggy finds mysterious delivery executive on a horse; rewards his aid

Hold your horses; the mysterious horse-riding Swiggy executive is now known to all. Putting an end to the rigorous hunt for a supposed delivery agent riding a horse, the food delivery platform in a press release has informed that it has managed to find the person.

A video of a man riding a horse while delivering food recently went viral and created a huge buzz on the Internet. To help the public identify the man, the food delivery platform even offered a reward of Rs 5000 to anyone who can provide the information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

After conducting a thorough search, the company was able to identify the probable delivery executive who was seen in the video. In a press release, the company explained the reasons behind the alleged delivery agent’s actions. The press release was then shared on Twitter and cleared the doubts of the public.

‘Okay enough horsin’ around,” Swiggy said over a tweet. In the press release, it clarified that the man was actually a 17-year-old kid named Sushant, who is a “typical teenager” who after borrowing things, apparently forgets to return them and not a delivery agent employed with the app.

Let's address the horse in the room ???? pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

“He’s 17-year-old Sushant. He’s not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them. In this case, what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag. Currently, he helps out at a stable in Mumbai, where he is a horse courier i.e. he takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions,” read the release.

The company also revealed the horse’s real name. It was not named “Bijli” or “Toofan.” The bag that the man was carrying contained various accessories and embroidered clothes to decorate the horses for the wedding and not to carry food!

“Before you jump to any gender-fluid conclusions about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse’s name is Shiva… It was embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions.”

The press release also stated that the video was captured by Sushant’s friend Avi, who shot the visual when the keen horse rider was returning home from a wedding. Avi was rewarded Rs 5,000 by Swiggy as promised.

Adding another sarcastic twist to its official stateme