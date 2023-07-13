Enjoy the drizzle with soulful food and music: 7 eateries to visit in Delhi this monsoon season

Delhi is known for its extreme temperatures- scorching summer heat, unbearable winters and dramatic monsoons. Delhi rains are all shades of beautiful and come as a saviour from the heat. Cold winds, drizzles and waterdrops on leaves, skies covered in clouds filling our hearts with joy, rejuvenating our souls.
This rainy season step out and visit these pretty, rain-friendly cafes, watch the rain pouring as you sip your hot drink and enjoy a comforting meal:
Dear Donna
Is there anything better than sitting in comforting warmth and enjoying a delectable dinner and the sound of raindrops fall around you? Dear Donna is a great option for that during the rainy season, its glasshouse-like dining space. In order to quell your appetite, order dishes like the Pad Thai Noodles, Chicken Baos, Thai Curry, and Potato wedges, to mention a few. Additionally, they have a lovely outside seating area and a wide range of drunks to dip on that is ideal for rainy days.
Location| Qutab Institutional Area
Timings | 12 pm – 1am
Meal For Two | Rs 3,000
Music and Mountains Hillside Cafe
Set in the 1940s-era, this cafe’s retro wooden décor will transport you directly to the foothills of a Swiss ski resort. The rustic decor, mellow usic and large windows open to greenery. Enjoy the pour outside with the restaurant’s European cuisine that includes modern versions of traditional dishes like stroganoff and ravioli. Try the smoked salmon risotto with a couple of glasses of dry white wine.
Location| M Block Market, GK 1
Timings | 12.30pm – 12am
Meal For Two | Rs 2,800
Triveni Terrace Cafe
The stunning dining area and partially exposed terrace at Triveni Terrace Cafe makes it a fantastic place to eat when it’s pouring! This location is ideal if you enjoy a decent rain shower view together with delicious yet pocket friendly meals and a lovely ambiance.
Location| Mandi House
Timings | 10 am – 8 pm
Meal For Two | Rs 650
Mia Bella
Mia Bella might be your perfect date spot for the season, with breathtaking views of HKV Fort, lake, and the overcast sky. Delicious thin crust pizzas, Mushroom Risotto, Sriracha Chicken Wings are some delicious treats that go great with the ideal weather when combined with Blue Hawaii or Cappuccino! You can also try their exquisite and unique cocktails. Mia Bella offers it all and is a must visit.
Location| Hauz Khas Village
Timings | 12 pm – 1am
Meal For Two | Rs 3,500
AMA Cafe
A classic and a cult favourite! If you are a North campus student you cannot not know this spot. Everything about AMA, it’s the rusty interiors, massive windows to soak in the scenery, the quaint ambience, or the soul-satisfying cuisine makes it a favourite for every Delhite! Fluffy pancakes, Bakeries, Cheese Garlic Bread, Mud Cake With Vanilla Ice Cream and of course its warm coffees are a few items that will cheer up your rainy day.
Location| Majnu Ka Tila
Timings | 8 am -9 pm
Meal For Two | Rs 900
Fab Cafe
Given its unique setting and enduringly exceptional ambiance, Fabcafe by the Lake is undoubtedly a standout in Delhi. This is the perfect location if you’re searching for a serene setting where you can enjoy some fresh air, drizzling rain and churn up conversations with a friend and enjoy good food. The cafe located by the lake in Sunder Nursery is perfect for a cup of coffee or a wholesome lunch. Also its pet friendly!
Location| Sunder Nursery
Timings | 7 am -10 pm
Meal For Two | Rs 1200
Diggin
Diggin must be included on any list of aesthetic cafes in Delhi, with its soulful food and beautiful ambience. This balcony dining space is available at their Anand Lok location, where you may eat while seeing the rainfall. Additionally, the area is particularly lively during the monsoons due to the abundance of flora that surrounds it.
Location| Anand Lok, Chanakyapuri
Timings | 11 am -9.30 pm
Meal For Two | Rs 1700