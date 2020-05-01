Enjoy art exhibitions at home! Now take virtual tours at National Gallery of Modern Art website; how to take tour

Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art organised a virtual tour to pay tribute to Raja Ravi Varma on his 172nd birth anniversary.

Experience art exhibitions at home! In a bid to keep the people entertained, Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art has been providing virtual tours for paintings. Even before a lockdown was announced, the government had issued an advisory to close all public places, art galleries, museums as well as monuments to avoid social gathering on the back of the Coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, all galleries have not been operating for more than a month now. In such a scenario, Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art is providing virtual tours that exhibits paintings by many artists. One can simply visit the website and and check all the paintings that the gallery has put on online display.

How to take virtual tour on Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art?

Where to look for virtual tours on the website? Anyone who is excited to check the work of some artists will need to first visit the official website of Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art which is https://ngmaindia.gov.in/. Upon visiting the website, the viewer is notified about the closure of the gallery until the next notification. After closing it, the website popup will notify the viewer about the latest virtual tour, the gallery is offering. Just in case, if it does not appear, user can check the details of all artists and their work on top of the website where a blurb of “Ongoing exhibitions” is displayed. All the information will flash there. Apart from this, the website also offers information about the virtual tours that took place in the past and will be arranged in future.

Recently, Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art organised a virtual tour to pay tribute to Raja Ravi Varma on his 172nd birth anniversary. The artist is celebrated across the country for his contribution to Indian society via his paintings and is also considered one of the famous artists in Indian history. His work is renowned for a blend of European techniques and Indian aesthetics. Before his death, he is believed to have made 7,000 paintings and some of them are on display for virtual tour. His famous work includes Shakuntala looking for Dushyant, Shantanu and Matsyagandha, Damyanti talking to a swan among others. Apart from this, the gallery is also showcasing work of Jamini Roy, and some permanent collections of the gallery.