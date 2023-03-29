Emraan Hashmi made his acting debut in 2003 with the film Footpath and gained recognition with his performances in movies such as Murder, Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and The Dirty Picture among others.

Despite being a popular Bollywood actor, Hashmi has managed to keep a low profile outside of his work. He does not engage in social media as actively as some of his peers and tends to shy away from the limelight when not promoting his movies. It is also one of the reasons why he is known to be a grounded and down-to-earth person in the industry.



Apart from acting, Hashmi is known for his philanthropic work and has been associated with various charities, including those focused on child welfare and cancer research. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s lifestyle, net worth and more.

Net Worth

The actor has an estimated net worth of Rs 105 crore. His primary sources of income are brand endorsements and acting in movies. For each movie, as per CAKnowledge, Hashmi charges a fee of Rs 5-6 crore in addition to a share of the profits. He also charges Rs 2 Crore for brand endorsements.

House

Image: Filmfare

Emraan Hashmi resides in a luxurious 4-BHK apartment located in Mumbai’s prestigious and sought-after Bandra neighborhood along with his wife Parveen Shahani Hashmi and son Ayaan.

The residence is a harmonious blend of modern decor and traditional motifs, resembling a magnificent mansion. Emraan occasionally shares glimpses of his stunning apartment on his social media account. Furthermore, he also owns a penthouse in Goa, among other real estate investments, in which he likes to unwind himself when he gets off for a break from shooting.

Cars Owned

Image: Big Boy Toyz

Complimenting his bold on-screen personality, Hashmi likes to splash his cash on luxurious hot wheels. With a car collection said to be worth over Rs 13 crore, the actor’s garage provides shade to a hot fleet which includes the Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 3.2 crore, Mercedes Maybach S560, priced at Rs 2.57 crore, Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.88 crore, and Range Rover Vogue, for which he spent Rs 2.39 crore.