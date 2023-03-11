Empowering community: India’s first transgender-run railway station tea stall opens in Guwahati under ‘Trans tea stall’ initiative

In a first in India, the Assam government has set up a one-of-its-kind trans tea stall — fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community. The initiative by the state government is considered as a positive step towards the empowerment of the transgender community. This move has been taken by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) in association with the All Assam Transgender Association, NEFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De told news agency PTI. NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta on Friday inaugurated the ‘Trans Tea Stall’ at the platform number one of Guwahati railway station.

While talking to reporters, Gupta said this was a “first-of-its kind initiative by any government organisation in the country”, adding that the NF Railway intends to set up more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region. Associate Vice Chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board Swati Bidhan Baruah expressed hope that more trans people will be rehabilitated in the coming days through different government programmes.

Last year, the central government had approved a comprehensive scheme ‘support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise which includes a sub-scheme for rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people.

Notably, Assam got its first transgender-run tea stall under the ‘Trans tea stall’ initiative in April last year. The stall was inaugurated at the premises of the Kamrup deputy commissioner’s office in Amingaon, Guwahati. At the inauguration last year, Associate VC Baruah had said that the organisation reached out to many district administrations looking for support for the cause with an aim to remove the stigma around the community and empower them. While most of their pleas were ignored, they were finally able to realise their dream when DC Kamrup Rural responded positively.

In a historic judgement on April 15, 2015, the Supreme Court recognised the transgender community as the third gender.