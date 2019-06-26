Employee wellness a key to their performance excellence: Corporates

Too much professional environment can add up to the work stress.

Given the challenges of today’s environment, employee burnout is a constant issue which offices face and if not given immediate attention, it can significantly affect the productivity of the workforce. Complex transitions from college to work, from rural to urban settings and lack of suitable leisure opportunities can typically impact employees’ physical and mental health. To eliminate such risks, which could hamper employees’ performance, corporates have come up with different, vibrant and effective methods and wellness programs.

In a statement made to the Financial Express Online Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President and Head, Human Resources, at Infosys Limited said that for them to succeed as a company, health and well-being of their employees are their greatest assets, i.e. for them, their people are extremely important. He quoted that “Having a healthy and productive workforce allows us to offer the best for our clients as well as it is great for the long term success of our employees.”

Lobo told the Financial Express Online that Infosys realized the impact of employees well-being a while back and came up with HALE (Health, Safety, Leisure and Emotional Well-being) as Infosys’ response to counter the increasingly evident issues at the workplace like busy schedules because of long periods of sedentary activity and irregular working hours.

According to Richard Lobo, Infosys’ HALE program revolves around four pillars – Health, Safety, Leisure and Emotional well-being.

“We have been able to impact more than 1,50,000 Infoscions and their families each year. HALE is a best in class program extended to all Infoscions and has been well appreciated by employees and has great recall and participation,” Lobo said. He added that the objective of HALE is to have a ‘proactive approach to health and life enrichment’, aimed at increased awareness, overall well being resulting in good health, reduced stress levels, a safe work environment and improved productivity levels.

“Now, with the advent of digitization, we have also introduced a plethora of technological interventions bringing wellness closer to the employees and their families”, said Lobo giving credits to digitization for helping them understand the employees in a better manner.

Infosys’ Executive Vice President and Head, Human Resources while talking about health & well-being initiatives said that the HALE portal of Infosys is a one-stop solution for all health & wellbeing initiatives. It gamified health challenges that could impact a larger audience instead of covering a smaller group through online challenges, enhanced ways of measuring our offerings through wellness scorecards which provide a snapshot of how a location looks like on various parameters like health risks, insurance claims, safety incidents, etc.

This also helps in planning interventions beforehand to reduce those risks. Online tools are made available to chat with counselors to address issues like work-life balance, burnout, personal issues, etc.

In addition to that he said that, “With the world becoming more and more aware about mental health and its impact, we have also started creating awareness through multiple avenues such as expert talks, featuring stories of people who have been able to conquer this battle, introduced Samaritans – a peer to peer counseling network where employees themselves provide counseling to their peers.”

In another statement, a Flipkart spokesperson told Financial Express Online that “the wellness of our employees is of primary importance at Flipkart and we have a holistic program that focuses on multiple pillars of health including the physical, emotional and financial aspects. Our employees are enabled through different programs to lead an active, productive and healthy lifestyle.” He further added that they have physical wellness programs that focus on fitness through regular health check-ups and group exercise sessions, to ensure that employees do not compromise on health, while they focus on excelling at work.

He said, “Our emotional wellness programs aim to support employees undergoing any kind of stress at work, or even in their personal lives. Employees are encouraged to reach out when in need of any counseling services with respect to stress management, relationships or even to develop better productivity at work. This is available 24 hours 7 days to all our employees. Additionally, we also organize sessions on managing stress and maintaining a healthy work-life balance on a regular basis. We appreciate all that our employees do for us and ensure that we give them the healthiest environment to be productive in.”

Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder, Darwin box in a statement to Financial Express Online said, “Our idea of wellness programs has been to keep the approach as human and connected as it can be. As a close-knit family of 200, we ensure we are listening to every employee through bi-annual HR sessions, monthly all-hands, daily pulse survey and solve for their wellness needs on a personal basis. Also, we strongly believe in the impact sports can have in ensuring the holistic wellbeing of the employee. It comes a long way in not just fostering strong team-bonds but ensures physical wellbeing and is an amazing stress buster. Apart from facilitating frequent tournaments, we hold no bars on the expenses that teams can incur on sports.”

Adding to his statement he further mentioned that “On the other hand, as we see the emphasis on wellness growing, we’re extending support on this front to organizations using our HR technology platform as well! We are enabling integrations with gyms/fitness centers to help companies reward employees for achieving fitness goals. These milestones can vary from the number of steps to the gym attendance, or any other fitness goal they choose to track!”

It is quite clear from the above statements of spokespersons of some of the big corporates that for them their employees’ well-being matters and they are concerned about their mental, emotional and physical well being.

Workplaces should be a home-away-from-home and should give the employees enough comfort. Too much professional environment can add up to the work stress. Workplaces should make the environment more comfortable in terms of social interaction among employees and should organize small talk events to make the co-workers know each other more. The more friendly the environment is the better employees’ efficiency will be.

Also, workplaces should give employees’ enough facilities to enjoy their leisure and enhance their health. Sections like Gym, Cafeterias, Gaming zones, space and infra for outdoor sports and getting them involved in such activities over time could also help in their overall fitness and well-being.

Corporates today are more concerned about their employees’ well being and are taking necessary steps for the betterment of workplaces in order to make them comfortable and more friendly for the employees as they spend one-third of their day’s time working for them.