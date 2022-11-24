Emirates launches an exclusive private catering service for weddings and large-scale events

If you are someone who enjoys flight food then this news will make you happy – Emirates has launched an exclusive private catering service for weddings and large-scale events in time for UAE National Day celebrations.

You’ll be offered tailor-made menus and the best of Emirati cuisine prepared by Michelin-trained and award-winning chefs. You read that right!

Here’s how this will be done:

The service will be provided via the launch of the Emirati Kitchen where Emirati chefs will create best-selling local dishes for private events. Talking about the same, Mohammad Al Falasi, Assistant Vice President, Business Development for Emirates Flight Catering said in a statement, “As a globally renowned leading hospitality provider, our expansion into events catering is an exciting, natural progression. Now everyone can experience the talented craftmanship of our award-winning chefs and our world-class events team, whether that’s in the comfort of their own homes, or at a major event.”

Menu

Emirates Flight Catering will be serving some of the most popular items like fish Jasheed, chicken machboos, and lamb thareed.

How to book

Those interested can book the experience online at emiratesflightcatering.com.