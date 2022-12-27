Emirates is the only airline in the world to get permission to serve Dom Perignon and other luxurious champagnes

Emirates just got more exclusive! The airline has signed a deal and will now be allowed to serve the world’s most renowned Champagnes exclusively on its flights. They have got permission to serve Moet & Chandon, Vevue Clicquot, and Dom Perignon. You read that right! As per the contract, Emirates is the only commercial airline that will serve champagne from the three brands from 2024 onwards.

As per the reports, Dom Perignon will be offered to first-class travellers across all routes globally, Veuve Clicquot will be given to business class passengers on routes to the Americas and Europe, and Moet & Chandon will be served in business class on routes to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, including Australasia.

Also Read Emirates launches an exclusive private catering service for weddings and large-scale events

Emirates has invested over $1 billion in its wine program over the past 16 years. For the unversed, the Emirates Business Lounge Dubai even boasts a special Moet & Chandon bar and the brand’s champagne is also available for purchase to economy class passengers.

Also Read Importance of food while having a glass of whisky

That’s not all, the airline also owns its own wine cellar in France that reportedly houses up to 6.5 million bottles. Well, if you love wine and champagne – flying Emirates could be your best bet.