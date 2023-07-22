Embracing the monsoon’s serenade: 7 monsoon destinations where rain and romance converge

As the heavens open up, a symphony of raindrops dances upon the earth, awakening nature’s romance. India’s monsoon season unveils a bewitching tapestry of lush green landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and mist-shrouded hills.

As the sweltering heat of summer gives way to the refreshing showers of monsoon, India transforms into a land of lush green landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and mist-covered mountains. While most travelers flock to popular monsoon destinations, there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Here, we will unveil seven underrated and thrilling monsoon destinations in India that promise an unforgettable experience. Get ready to embark on an offbeat journey and immerse yourself in the magic of the monsoons.

Also Read 5 Thrilling and unexplored weekend getaways from Delhi



1. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: A love affair with the rainfall

Earlier known as the “wettest place on Earth,” Cherrapunji in Meghalaya boasts breathtaking vistas and receives copious amounts of rainfall during the monsoon season. Cherrapunji, the rain-soaked jewel of Meghalaya, beckons romantics to its misty embrace. Traverse the captivating living root bridges and surrender to the rhythm of raindrops falling upon the lush green valleys. Here, love blooms amidst the clouds and rainbows. The Nohsngithiang Falls, also called the Seven Sisters Falls, is a must-visit spectacle that cascades down from a great height, creating a mesmerizing panorama.

Source: Meghalaya Tourism

Source: Meghalaya Tourism

2. Coorg, Karnataka:

Nestled amidst the verdant Western Ghats, Coorg in Karnataka offers a refreshing monsoon retreat. Explore coffee plantations, trek through dense forests, and witness the majestic Abbey Falls in their full glory. The mist-covered landscapes create a mystical ambiance, while the aroma of freshly brewed coffee permeates the air. Don’t forget to savor the delicious local cuisine, including traditional Kodava dishes.

Source: Karnataka Tourism

3. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh:

For adventure seekers, Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is a thrilling monsoon destination. This remote and picturesque region offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, rugged terrains, and ancient monasteries. Embark on treks to Chandratal Lake, visit the Key Monastery, and indulge in thrilling activities like river rafting in the Spiti River. The dramatic monsoon skies and occasional rain showers add a touch of mystique to this rugged landscape.

Spiti River above Kaza source: Wikipedia

4. Munnar, Kerala

Escape to the picturesque tea plantations of Munnar in Kerala during the monsoon months. The rain-drenched hills come alive with vibrant shades of green, creating a postcard-worthy landscape. Take leisurely walks through the tea gardens, explore the serene Mattupetty Dam, and enjoy a rejuvenating Ayurvedic massage. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the “Neelakurinji” flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, painting the hills in shades of blue.

Source: Kerala Tourism

Source: Wikipedia

5. Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

In Alleppey, the monsoon transforms the serene backwaters into a realm of mystical allure. Glide upon a traditional houseboat, where the raindrops create ripples that mirror the sky. Allow the rain-kissed palm trees and emerald paddy fields to weave a symphony of tranquility as you float through the mesmerizing labyrinth of canals. Lose yourself in the eternal embrace of nature’s love story.

Source: Kerala tourism

Source: Kerala Tourism

6. Agumbe, Karnataka:

Dubbed the “Cherrapunji of the South,” Agumbe in Karnataka is a biodiversity hotspot nestled in the Western Ghats. It receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon months, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts. Embark on thrilling treks, spot exotic wildlife, and visit the mesmerizing Barkana Falls, one of India’s tallest waterfalls. The lush green forests and misty atmosphere create a surreal setting for adventure seekers. Trek through dense foliage, where shimmering waterfalls like Barkana Falls enchant with their ethereal beauty. Feel the earth breathe beneath your feet, as each raindrop whispers secrets of the enchanting rainforest. Here, love finds its sanctuary amidst nature’s unending grace.

Source: Karnataka Tourism

7. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu:

Escape the crowds and visit the tranquil hill station of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu during the monsoon season. The misty landscapes, glistening lakes, and cascading waterfalls make it an ideal destination for a peaceful getaway. Take a boat ride on the picturesque Kodaikanal Lake, hike to the serene Bear Shola Falls, and explore the vibrant flora and fauna of the Berijam Lake. Indulge in homemade chocolates and enjoy the pleasant weather during your stay. Stroll hand in hand along the tranquil paths of Coaker’s Walk, enveloped in clouds that kiss the mountaintops. In this misty paradise, love transcends boundaries and finds its eternal refuge.

Source: Wikipedia

While India is known for its famous monsoon destinations, these seven underrated and thrilling places offer unique experiences that are waiting to be explored. From the misty valleys of Cherrapunji to the rugged terrain of Spiti Valley, each destination has its own charm and promises an unforgettable monsoon adventure. So pack your bags, put on your raincoat, and get ready to embrace the magic of the monsoons in these offbeat havens. Let the raindrops serenade your senses, while nature’s romance envelopes you in a tender embrace. Surrender to the monsoon’s magic and let your heart dance amidst the rain-kissed landscapes of India.

Bon Voyage!