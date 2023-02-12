Embracing self-love on Valentine’s Day: How to avoid feeling lonely

Valentine’s Day can evoke a range of emotions, from excitement and joy to sadness and loneliness. For many people, this day can be a time of reflection and self-discovery, especially if they are single or experiencing feelings of loneliness. However, there are ways to combat these feelings and make the most of this day of love. Here’s Deepali Batra’s guide to avoiding feeling lonely on Valentine’s Day. She is the senior consultant, Mental Health, And Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

One of the best ways to avoid feeling lonely on Valentine’s Day is to spend some time with yourself. Take the opportunity to pamper yourself and engage in your hobbies or interests. Whether it’s taking a long bath, reading a book, or trying a new hobby, taking time for yourself is a great way to express your love for yourself.

Another way to avoid feeling lonely is to connect with old friends. Whether it’s through a phone call, video chat, or in-person meetup, spending time with the people who bring joy to your life can be a great way to reframe your thoughts about the situation. Furthermore, spreading love to others by helping someone in need or reaching out to loved ones can be a great way to feel good and lift your spirits.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with emotions and can’t regulate them, it may be helpful to seek the help of a professional, such as a Clinical Psychologist. Talking with someone who is trained to listen and provide guidance can be a great way to work through your feelings and find ways to feel better.

Finally, it’s important to remember that Valentine’s Day is just one day of the year, and it’s not a measure of your self-worth. Love yourself unconditionally and remember to celebrate the love you have for yourself every day, not just on this occasion.

In conclusion, Valentine’s Day can be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate self-love and appreciate the people and things that bring joy to our lives. By taking the time to spend with yourself, connect with others, and engage in acts of kindness, you can avoid feelings of loneliness and make the most of this day.