Elderly woman dances to title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan; Watch viral video here

Viral Video: Age is just a number and it should not matter when it’s about enjoying life. This elderly woman has proved that with her dancing skills. Saj Khan, a known content creator, took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan.

In the video, Saj Khan is seen performing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan. She is wearing Salwar-Kurta, a long coat, a headscarf, and glasses. Saj Khan has over 347K followers on Instagram. She is gracefully lip-syncing the song’s lyrics.

The woman was spotted dancing on the pavement outside her house.

In the viral video, the woman is enjoying herself as she recreated the steps of the hit song with her facial expressions. Netizens loved the video and found it entertaining as they applauded her for doing what she loves.

The video garnered over 14K likes and nearly 200K views within hours of being shared on Instagram.