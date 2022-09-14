El-Salvador’s young artist Rodolfo Oviedo Vega- A seeker of freedom

One of the young eminent artists of El-Salvador, Rodolfo Oviedo Vega is an archaeologist of his own life. He is in India for the third time and displaying his works at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi until Thursday (September 15, 2022). The exhibition inaugurated by MoS Meenakshi Lekhi recently has been made possible in coordination with the Embassy of the Republic of El Salvador and Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR).

More about the artist

An artist, designer, architect, reader, and traveller, he wanders round the world in quest of stories, and creating a distinguished identity. Living as a practitioner of art amid the chaotic rudiments of creativity, in a city in France, he navigates his way by following the traces of his own footsteps. He marks his trails by collecting the materials like the sand beneath his feet, imbibing the textures underneath his palm, and marveling at the knowledge of his discoveries. A persistent reader, various books like philosophy, literature, science, and myths have always been his companion in this journey. Yet, the most substantial is his encounter with the theory of spiritualism prevailing in different societies and cultures.

His paintings

Rodolfo’s paintings act almost like an axis that centres his distinctive stories. Carefully collected materials like wire, sand, and leaf, amongst others, synthesize together with his memories and result in a well-rehearsed composition. Acrylic and neon painted canvases delightfully demonstrate an accumulation of universal or mythological motifs simplified on the verge of abstraction. Correspondingly, the juxtaposition of geometrical patterns, colours, and textures codify his language yet make them intriguing. Taking an indepth look at the composition reveals layers of motifs like architecture, temple, rays, the sun, the moon, and undoubtedly more. Perhaps, it depicts the sky with the movement of the sun or the moon in a three-dimensional space where possibly home is the key element. However, Rodolfo Oviedo Vega says that every painting eludes its viewer to interact for a specific time. The piece must have an inherent essence, intense enough to attract the viewer. It should drive the spectator to take in each detail as well as perceive the painting in its totality.

More about the artist

In 2016, he was awarded by the French Government for his cultural work and for consolidating links between France and Latin America. Currently, he is President of the Jour et Nuit Culture Association in Paris, a residency and exhibition space for artists, which promotes art and, since 2010, has benefited around 1000 artists globally.

Between 2018 and 2022 he was Director of the International Cultural Center of Panama. In 2015, he contributed to the creation of the ACA Association to showcase the culture of Central America in France. His work comprises various personal and public collections. And he has exhibited in more than 20 countries around the world. Among these exhibitions and public collections are the Pompidou Museum in Metz, the Teheran Artist House, the Spanish Ministry of Defence, the Gómez Palace in Havana, Cuba (property of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Prince Carlos of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, and the Collection Prince Albert of Monaco among others.