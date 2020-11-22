EIU ranks most expensive global cities during pandemic; Here’s where Delhi, Bangalore rank

New research conducted by EIU ranks the global cities on their cost of living (Reuters Image)

If you are planning to shift to a new city until the work from home continues due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) will tell you which place will suit your pocket.

New research conducted by EIU ranks the global cities on their cost of living and Hong Kong, Paris and Zurich have grabbed the first three spots in that order. The list comprises of 133 cities including New York and Delhi among others.

The report that took into account the price basket 0f 138 items used every day for survival and the falling or rising value of that country’s currency due to Covid to rank the cities accordingly. Dip in US dollar over its rising Covid-19 cases has made living in American, African cities get less expensive than western European cities where the value of euro shot against the dollar over their careful tacking of the pandemic.

Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at the EIU said the ranking took into consideration several factors like the increasing price of consumer electronics and meal-at-home kits as middle-class families resorted to social distancing and work-from-home norms.