Eight lesser-known haunted places of the world

Ross Castle, Ireland

Haunted castles in Ireland aren’t no big deal. Among the many, many such properties is the 16th-century Ross Castle, located in County Meath, which now serves as a five-bedroom B&B. If stories are to be believed, the castle is haunted by the daughter of English Lord Richard Nugent, Sabrina. The cruel aristocrat’s daughter is said to have fallen in love with the son of an enemy Irish chieftain, and much to her father’s disdain, she eloped only to have caught in a storm across Lake Sheelin. Following the death of her husband in the accident, Sabina is believed to have been so distraught that she she died soon after too. It’s said that both Sabina and the Lord are routinely sighted on the property. Guests have also reported hearing voices and doors shutting on their own, sometimes with a startling bang.

The island of Daksa, Croatia

It’s actually quite startling that the island of Daksa is a prime for-sale real estate just off the coast of Dubrovnik, and yet does not have any takers. The deserted island was apparently the site of a massacre of 48 Nazi sympathisers, including the mayor, after Dubrovnik’s liberation. The bodies were left unburied, decaying for decades. The amount of pain inflicted upon the meek souls can not even be imagined. However, now, even after decades of the massacre, moaning sounds can be heard coming from the island, particularly on stormy nights. Anyone with a morbid streak can snap up Daksa for a mere £1.7 million.

Magnetic Hill, Orhei, Moldova

The properties inflicted with Nazi crimes don’t seem to end. Just south of the city of Orhei in Moldova sits Magnetic Hill which is a rather spooky site with an interactive element. According to a popular legend, the Nazis committed atrocities in the area and strange happenings have been occurring ever since. The place gets its name from the phenomenon that if you position your car just right across the road from the hill, and slip the car into neutral, the car will eerily advance despite an opposing incline. If you don’t apply your brakes in time, you’ll be pulled into traffic on the M2. That’s something!

The Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Now here’s a property whose ghost dates back to the 1920s. The landmark Pfister Hotel is allegedly haunted by the ghost of its founder, Charles Pfister, who died in 1927. The property is infamous among visiting baseball teams playing at the Miller Park, leaving some players creeped out to the extent that they’d rather pay out of their own pockets to stay at another hotel, than stay at the alleged ghosted hotel. Staff and guests have reported Pfister’s ghost standing on the hotel’s grand staircase, strolling around the ballroom’s Minstrel’s Gallery and on the ninth floor. Like you see in movies, guests have reported their radios and televisions spontaneously turning on, footsteps and knocking in their rooms, moved furniture and personal items, and flickering lights.

Hoia Baciu Forest, Romania

The Bermuda Triangle has consistently been one of the most puzzling mysteries of the world. Here’s a forest that is compared with it. Located near Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, locals call Hoia Baciu Forest the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ of Romania. Locals claim that the area has been associated with evil and ghastly for centuries. It is allegedly haunted by peasants that were murdered there centuries ago, whose souls are trapped in the forest.