Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Wishes: Date, theme, significance, quotes, Whatsapp messages, greetings

Amidst the pandemic this year, the celebrations in most parts of the country will remain muted as restrictions of Coronavirus are in place.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images, Status: The festival of Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by people around the world at the end of the holy month of Ramazan. The festival brings a closure to 30 days of immense austerity practiced by the people of Muslim faith by keeping Roza(fast). Like similar tenets of other religions, the Muslim faith also has a ritual of keeping fast during the holy month of Ramazan. People observing Roza do not drink a single drop of water or any edible thing beginning from about 4 AM in the morning and end their fast only at 7 PM in the evening by having fruits and other offerings. The culmination of the month-long abstinence from food and other things is celebrated on Eid ul Fitr on which people cook delicious dishes and don new clothes along with having customary Sinwai kheer.

When is Eid ul Fitr celebrated?

The festival is celebrated in India a day after the moon has been observed in Saudi Arabia. There is palpable uncertainty and excitement on the eve of the festival as people expectantly wait for the moon which sometimes, contrary to the calendar schedule, does not show up on that day. The moon is finally sighted on the next day and this leads to observing an additional Roza by the community . However on the second day, the sighting of the moon is a foregone conclusion and the excitement and wait witnessed on the previous day is missing as people are engaged in making preparations for the Eid on the next day.

Eid ul Fitr 2021 Date

The festival will be celebrated starting from May 13 evening and will be celebrated the whole day on May 14. The day will begin with people reading holy Namaz(prayer) in the mosque or a reading hall. Post prayer, children and adults alike don their newly stitched clothes and hug one another wishing Eid ul Fitr. Every year, the festival is an occasion when people visit their relatives, family friends, and neighbours and eat Sinwai kheer and other delicacies. The visitors also include people from other faiths who visit their friends house to eat kheer and other dishes. However, amidst the pandemic this year, the celebrations in most parts of the country will remain muted as restrictions of Coronavirus are in place.

Significance of Eid ul Fitr

Apart from being celebrated as the culmination of the month-long austerity practices, the festival also gives an opportunity to people to thank almighty for their happiness, wealth and health. The festival is believed to have been celebrated first by the founder of Islam Prophet Muhammad himself.

Eid ul Fitr quotes, wishes and messages for dear ones

May this Eid ul Fitr bring all joy, happiness and success to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

May this year’s Eid ul Fitr end all miseries around the world and usheru unending bliss and happiness on this planet. Eid Mubarak!

May the celebration of Eid ul Fitr give you strength to tread on a moral path and achieve untraversed heights of success. Eid Mubarak!

May you and your family get eternal bliss and laughter from this Eid onwards. Eid Mubarak.