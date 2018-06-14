Eid ul Fitr 2018: Ramzan Eid 2018 date and time in India

The dates of the beginning of Ramzaan month and Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the phases of moon. The day when Eid will be celebrated is based on the combination of sighting the crescent moon and astronomical calculations.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan or Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims across the globe. The month of Ramzan is observed with intense fasting or Roza where Muslims refrain from consuming food and water during the day, and break their fasts at dusk with an Iftaar. The month-long Ramzan period ends with the sighting of crescent moon in the sky. This year in India, Eid ul-Fitr is expected to begin on the evening of 14 June, Thursday and end on the evening of June 15 i.e. Friday. Muslims in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh started observing fast from May 16 this year.

The day when Eid will be celebrated depends on the combination of sighting the crescent moon and astronomical calculations. It also depends on where are you in the world, and when do you get a glimpse of the new moon. The dates of the beginning of Ramzaan month and Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the phases of moon. This is based on the Muslim Calender, which began when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD.

Eid is a day for special prayers and an extension of generosity and forgiveness. After sighting the crescent moon in the evening; people get up early the next morning and offer prayers, also known as Salat ul-Fajr. Then they take bath, have breakfast and head to the mosque ar Idgaah to perform special prayers known as Salat al-Eid or Eid prayers. Muslims also recite the takbir (declaration of faith) while on the way to the prayer ground. Eid ul Fitr brings people closer to each other as the festival celebrates togetherness. Families offer mouth watering sweets and deserts to relatives and friends. Gifts are also given to youngsters in the form of Eidi.

It is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during the month of Ramzan. It is celebrated over a three-day period and is also called Choti Eid, beginning on the day of Shawwal (tenth month of the Islamic date-book).