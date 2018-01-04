Eid ul-Fitr 2018: 1.4 lakh people gather to offer namaz at Birmingham in Europe’s largest-ever celebrations; watch video

Numerous pictures and videos of the historical gathering were trending all over social media on multiple platforms. (Source: Video screenshot)

As Muslims all over the world celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a record-breaking crowd of around 1.4 lakh people assembled in Birmingham to offer Eid namaz. In what is being dubbed as Europe’s largest-ever Eid celebrations, the gathering was organised by the Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC). The celebrations took place at Birmingham’s Small Heath Park where apart from offering prayers, people also relished festivities and fairground rides on the holy day.

Numerous pictures and videos of the historical gathering were trending all over social media on multiple platforms. The users could not help but comment about how the extraordinary semblance of people on Eid emphasised the importance of unity and understanding of all faiths by the people in Birmingham.

The GLMCC spokesperson said that they had been working with five local Mosques and their charity partner Human Appeal for months to whip into shape a memorable day of prayer, games and fun for the community.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to dusk for a month, ending their fast on the last day and spreading love and happiness by hugging each other.

Watch the video here:

The dates for Ramadan and Eid alter every year according to the Muslim calendar based on the phases on the moon. This year, Eid ul-Fitr fell on the evening of June 14 and was celebrated until the evening of June 15.