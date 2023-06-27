Eid ul-Adha 2023 Wishes: Bakra Eid greetings, best wishes, messages to share with your family, loved ones 

Bakra Eid 2023 Wishes: Eid ul-Adha is one of the major Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims across the globe. This festival is considered the second most important celebration in the Islamic calendar after Eid al-Fitr. It is also known as Eid al-Adha, Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

The day commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. This day symbolizes obedience, faith, acts of charity and submission to God.

The festival is celebrated in the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar – the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah. During the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations, Muslims gather for communal prayers at mosques and listen to sermons delivered by religious leaders. This year Eid-ul-Adha will start from the evening of Thursday (June 29) and conclude on the evening of Friday (June 30).

To enable you and add charms to your celebrations we have curated a list of wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your family and loved ones to mark the occasion. Take a look:

This is the day of expressing love, sacrifices and devotion to Allah. May Allah bless you with the best always.

As we celebrate this holy festival, I am grateful to have you by my side. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Eid-Ul-Adha.

On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Allah fills your life with happiness, success, and good health. Wishing you a blessed Eid-Ul-Adha.