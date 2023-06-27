scorecardresearch
Eid Ul-Adha 2023 Recipes: Add these traditional dishes to your Eid menu and leave your guests drooling

Written by FE Online
Eid-Ul-Adha 2023: Bakrid Special Recipes 2023
Eid-Ul-Adha Special Recipes 2023: From aromatic biryani to tasty kebabs, elevate your celebration with these delightful dishes. (Image Credits: YouTube)

Eid Ul-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, is an annual festival celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. According to the Muslim calendar, the festival falls on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The day commemorates Ibrahim’s absolute dedication to Allah and symbolizes obedience, faith and acts of charity. The day marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. 

This year, the festival is observed on June 28 and 29, 2023. So, here are a few dishes to add charm and taste to your Eid Ul-Adha celebrations: 

Starters for Eid Ul-Adha

(Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ghutwa Kabab – A perfect blend of spices, mince meat and tenderising agents. This dish will just melt in your mouth.

Malai Seekh Kabab – A combination of creamy thick malai gravy and soft juicy mutton seekh kebabs are to die for. 

Gola kabab – Every bite of these tender kebabs will give your foodgasms as they are packed with flavours.

Main-course Eid Ul-Adha

(Photo Credits: YouTube)

Mutton Nihari – Stew made of slow-cooked meat with bone marrow.

Mutton Korma – Mutton cooked in spices on low heat to achieve a supreme flavour and creamy texture. 

Yakhni Pulao – Best dish to pair with your mutton curry. A traditional dish that is consumed with sweet and sour onion raita. 

Dessert for Eid Ul-Adha

(Photo Credits: YouTube)

Sheer Khurma – Rich creamy pudding made with vermicelli, milk, dates, nuts, dry fruits, sugar and ghee. 

Shahi Tukda – A Mughlai-style bread pudding without which no Muslim will celebrate Eid.

Khoya Kulfi: A traditional lip-smacking dessert made from khoya and dry fruits. 

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 15:08 IST

