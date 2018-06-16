Eid Mubarak! Shah Rukh Khan, PM Narendra Modi, others wish on Twitter; check top tweets

Eid Mubarak! Celebrities tweeted wishing their fans a happy and prosperous Eid. (AP Photo)

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the country and across different parts of the world. People are celebrating the festival with their families and loved ones with big feasts and meetings. On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation, hoping that the festival deepens the bonds of harmony in the country. “Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society,” he said in a tweet.

Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society. https://t.co/lSeBAUc6JW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2018

B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt have also wished for peace, prosperity and love on the festive occasion of Eid. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have already sent their Eidi to Bollywood lovers by releasing Race 3 and Zero teaser, respectively. Interestingly, Salman Khan also had a few surprises for his fans as he appeared in ‘Zero’ as well as ‘Yamla Pagla Dewaana Phir Se’ teasers.

Here is how people wished eid on Twitter:

Love is always only in the eyes….here’s all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018

T 2837 – EiD Mubarak .. peace and love and affection ..????????????????????☘☘????????❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/infjar9DtZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018

On this auspicious day I wish peace, love and prosperity for everyone.#EidMubarak — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 16, 2018

Wish you and all your loved ones Eid Mubarak. ???? pic.twitter.com/8EJLYbiFN7 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 15, 2018

To all those celebrating today, #EidMubarak .. on this auspicious day may Allah bless you and your loved ones with good health, prosperity, happiness. Lots of love and duas❤ pic.twitter.com/7zmWRcYXTT — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) June 15, 2018

Eid Mubarak! Wishing all of you an auspicious Eid. pic.twitter.com/X2NErz5rwm — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubaarak everyone…may your day, hearts and lives overflow with beauty, oneness and hope. A throwback moment from a place that does the same for me every single visit. Live, believe and breathe love…have a blessed day. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/AwYn7w0afB — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 15, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all ! Peace Love n Happiness #EidMubarak — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 16, 2018

Apart from India, the festival is being celebrated in other countries too with celebrities across the world — from Shahid Afridi to Gigi Hadid, wishing their fans on social media websites.

EID https://t.co/Vg9weMYlY5 u all???? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating ????✨✨ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) June 15, 2018

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also joined the devotees in offering prayer at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state. Kumar embraced, hugged and shook hands with the devotees and extended Eid greetings to them, an official release said.

In Kolkata, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a special prayer on Red Road and wished everybody a happy Eid-ul-Fitr. “May this Eid bring happiness and endless blessings from the Almighty. Eid Mubarak,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.