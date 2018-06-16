​​​
Eid Mubarak! Shah Rukh Khan, PM Narendra Modi, others wish on Twitter; check top tweets

B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt have also wished for peace, prosperity and love on the festive occasion of Eid.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 3:44 PM
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the country and across different parts of the world. People are celebrating the festival with their families and loved ones with big feasts and meetings. On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation, hoping that the festival deepens the bonds of harmony in the country. “Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society,” he said in a tweet.

B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Sanjay Dutt have also wished for peace, prosperity and love on the festive occasion of Eid. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have already sent their Eidi to Bollywood lovers by releasing Race 3 and Zero teaser, respectively. Interestingly, Salman Khan also had a few surprises for his fans as he appeared in ‘Zero’ as well as ‘Yamla Pagla Dewaana Phir Se’ teasers.

Here is how people wished eid on Twitter:

Apart from India, the festival is being celebrated in other countries too with celebrities across the world — from Shahid Afridi to Gigi Hadid, wishing their fans on social media websites.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also joined the devotees in offering prayer at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace and prosperity of the state. Kumar embraced, hugged and shook hands with the devotees and extended Eid greetings to them, an official release said.

In Kolkata, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a special prayer on Red Road and wished everybody a happy Eid-ul-Fitr. “May this Eid bring happiness and endless blessings from the Almighty. Eid Mubarak,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

