Eid Al Fitr 2022: Importance, significance and moon sighting

Eid Al Fitr 2022: Muslims around the are observing fast, prayer and spiritual reflection. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam- which is a fundamental practice that is considered obligatory for Muslims.

Ramadan falls approximately10 days early each year in the Gregorian calendar as the Islamic calendar follows the phases of the moon, which is also commonly known as the lunar cycle.

When will Eid come this year?

Eid al-Fitr is the Islamic religious holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and falls on the first day of Shawwal, which is the 10 month of the Islamic calendar. This year Eid is expected to fall on May 3.

Eid traditionally begins at the sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon and if the moon can not be seen immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, then Eid is celebrated the next day.

How do people celebrate Eid?

The Eid celebration lasts for one to three days, depending on the country and fasting is forbidden on the day of Eid. It is time for charity, where money is paid to the needy in the act of Zakat-ul-Fitr.

Eid celebrations commence with prayers, post celebrations with family, friends and community.

As Eid comes after the month of fasting, food and sweet dishes are often prepared and eaten and Muslims typically greet each other with ‘Eid Mubarak’ which in Arabic means ‘Blessed Eid’.