scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Eid al-Adha 2023: Know the meaning and significance of sacrifice on Bakra Eid

On the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-ul-Adha by honoring the act of sacrificing what they hold dear to express their devotion to Allah.

Written by FE Online
Eid al-Adha 2023
Eid-ul-Adha is scheduled to be celebrated on June 29 in several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, and others. (Photo Credits: IE)

It is the auspicious day of Eid al-Adha, a resplendent festival that beckons believers from all corners of the world to partake in a symphony of devotion, gratitude, and unity. This sacred observance bears witness to the enduring legacy of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and the timeless message of sacrifice. Also known as Bakrid, muslims across the globe celebrate the occasion in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim.

Significance of the festival

Also Read

According to the teachings of the Quran and Islamic traditions, Ibrahim, driven by his unyielding faith in Allah, demonstrated his willingness to sacrifice his beloved son as a testament to his submission. However, upon witnessing Ibrahim’s unshakeable conviction, Allah intervened and replaced his son with a lamb for sacrifice, affirming Ibrahim’s faith.

This is why, every year on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims all across the world celebrate Eid ul-Adha or Eid al-Adha for three days. However, it is important to note that the celebration dates may differ as per the geographical locations. The dates for the festival are announced once Islamic scholars “sight” the moon and mark the beginning of Dhu al-Hijjah. The dates also keep on changing as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

Additionally, to commemorate the day, Muslim communities all over the world slaughter livestock and distribute the meat in three equal parts – one for home, one for relatives and one for the poor.

Also Read

The celebration for Eid al-Adha commences after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and lasts for three days. On the occasion, Muslims dress up and wear itr (perfumes) in order to attend congregational Eid al-Adha prayers at mosques or Eidgahs (prayers grounds). The devotees can visit mosques for prayers any time after sunrise to just before the Zuhr or noon prayers.

Also Read
More Stories on
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 10:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS