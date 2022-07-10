Eid al-Adha 2022: Know the significance of sacrifice and wishes to share with your loved ones

Eid al-Adha 2022: The festival of sacrifice, which is also known as Bakrid, is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic calendar. It is regarded as the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. During this period, the prophet Ibrahim sacrificed his son at the command of Allah. This year, the festivities of Eid al-Adha will begin on Saturday, July 9, and continue until the evening of July 10.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people and wished them a happy and prosperous holiday. He also said that the festival encourages everyone to work towards improving the well-being of humankind.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha, is one of the Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. Another popular festival is Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated during the same month.

The festival, which is also known as the “Fiest of the Sacrifice,” is celebrated in observance of the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail. According to some, this was a display of his obedience and dedication to Allah. Moved by his dedication God replaced his son with a sheep to be slaughtered. Since then, cattle sacrifice has become a major part of the rituals of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

How Eid al-Adha is celebrated

During this month, Muslims around the world observe the holiday by offering namaaz at their local mosque. This practice can be performed anytime after the sun has risen to before midday prayer. The namaaz is usually followed by a sermon or a salat, which is the Islamic equivalent of prayer. The salat or prayer is usually followed by a khutbah or sermon by the Imam of the mosque.

After the prayer, Muslims embrace one another and exchange pleasantries. They also exchange gifts and visit one another’s families. During this period, people wear new clothes. The festival is additionally marked by the giving of food and special sweets, such as samosas and ma’amoul. In addition to this, the charitable activities of the festival are additionally considered to be significant.

Wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha