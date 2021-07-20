Eid al-Adha 2021: Know the history, date, and significance of Bakrid

The salat or prayer is usually followed by a khutbah or sermon by the Imam of the mosque. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 2021 Date India: Among the two official Islamic festivals that are widely celebrated around the world is Eid al-Adha or Bakrid. Eid al-Fitr is the other most widely celebrated Islamic festival. Celebrated during the 12th month of the lunar calendar followed in Islam, or Dhu al-Hijjah, Eid al-Adha usually falls on the 10th day of the month. This year, members of the Muslim community in India will look for the crescent moon on July 20-21. As a result, Bakrid 2021 is expected to be on July 21. However, the date may still vary depending on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Also known as the “Fiest of the Sacrifice”, the Eid al-Adha history dates back centuries commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (or Abraham to some) willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a display of his dedication and obedience to Allah. So pleased was God with the dedication show by Prophet Ibrahim that he sent a sheep to be slaughtered in the place of his son. Since then, cattle sacrifice has become a major part of the rituals of Eid al-Adha celebrations. It is from this practice of sacrificing cattle that the celebration derives its more colloquial name of Bakrid.

Devotees all over the world offer namaaz on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah at their local mosque. The prayer can be performed any time after the sun rises completely to just before the time of Zuhr or midday prayer. The salat or prayer is usually followed by a khutbah or sermon by the Imam of the mosque.

At the end of the prayer, Muslims embrace each other and exchange greetings. The practice of exchanging gifts and visiting one another’s families are prevalent. On the occasion, everyone tends to wear new clothes. The occasion is also marked by the serving of delicious food and special sweets such as ma’amoul (filled shortbread cookies) as well as samosas. Offering charity to the underprivileged and sharing resources are also considered to be important aspects of the festival.