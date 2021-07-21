  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eid al-Adha 2021: Importance and wishes, quotes for loved ones

By: |
July 21, 2021 11:05 AM

Bakra Eid 2021, Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes: The festival is celebrated with great fervour by Muslims across the globe starting with offering Namaz at the mosque and at homes and animal scarifice

eid ul adha 2021, bakri eid 2021, eid ul adha 2021 wishes, eid ul adha 2021 messages, eid ul adha 2021 quotes, eid ul adha 2021 sms, eid ul adha 2021 wallpaper, eid ul adha 2021 status, eid ul adha 2021 images, eid ul adha 2021 wishes for friends, eid ul adha 2021 wishes for familyEid al-Adha is being celebrated with traditionla fervour in August 2019 (PTI Image)

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS: Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Id, also refers to the “Feast of Sacrifice’. Is one of the biggest Muslim festivals worldwide. The festival began on the evening of Tuesday, July 20 and went on till the evening of Wednesday, July 21 in India.

The festival is celebrated with great fervour by Muslims across the globe. The sacrifice of an animal, mostly goat is performed in several Muslim households as Qurbani and is divided into three parts, family friends and neighbours. The festival marks Ibrahim a disciple’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail to prove his obedience to Allah. God, impressed with his selfless devotion, sent a sheep in the place of his childhood and since then cattle sacrifice is a part of this Muslim festival.

On this day, devotees offer namaaz at the mosque. The prayer is offered after sunrise to just before it entering the Zuhr time (midday prayer time) The salat (prayer) is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Iman.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, celebrations are low key this year. But families celebrate the occasion among themselves, visit neighbours, relatives. Here are some of the Eid wishes to share with loved ones if you can’t meet them socially.

Here are some of the special wishes:

  • May Allah, accept your good deeds and sacrifices, pardon your mistakes and alleviates your sufferings, forgives your transgressions.
  • Offer your best to Allah, your generosity will be rewarded with his divine blessings. Enjoy peace, prosperity and tranquillity.
  • May Allah, bring strength, happiness, and laughter into your life, today and every day
  • It’s only about your devotion that reaches to Allah. Wishing you his constant guidance and affection to you.
  • Here’s wishing you a great Eid, which will fill you with courage and strength to help you overcome all of life’s challenges! Happy Eid.
  • Happy Eid Ul Adha, Know that you are always surrounded by Allah’s affection and attention. Reflect on your deeds and cater to less fortunate ones.
  • Here’s wishing this Eid will inspire you with strength and courage to help you win every challenge of life. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!
  • May the eternal peace from the heavens embrace your life with his uncountable blessings, Eid Mubarak!

