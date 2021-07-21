Eid al-Adha 2021: Importance and wishes, quotes for loved ones

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated with traditionla fervour in August 2019 (PTI Image)

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS: Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Id, also refers to the “Feast of Sacrifice’. Is one of the biggest Muslim festivals worldwide. The festival began on the evening of Tuesday, July 20 and went on till the evening of Wednesday, July 21 in India.

The festival is celebrated with great fervour by Muslims across the globe. The sacrifice of an animal, mostly goat is performed in several Muslim households as Qurbani and is divided into three parts, family friends and neighbours. The festival marks Ibrahim a disciple’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail to prove his obedience to Allah. God, impressed with his selfless devotion, sent a sheep in the place of his childhood and since then cattle sacrifice is a part of this Muslim festival.

On this day, devotees offer namaaz at the mosque. The prayer is offered after sunrise to just before it entering the Zuhr time (midday prayer time) The salat (prayer) is followed by a sermon or khutbah, by the Iman.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, celebrations are low key this year. But families celebrate the occasion among themselves, visit neighbours, relatives. Here are some of the Eid wishes to share with loved ones if you can’t meet them socially.

Here are some of the special wishes: