Eating out is all set to get costlier at certain restaurants, hotels, food courts, and coffee houses in Delhi as the corporation increased the health trade license fee in areas under the jurisdiction of North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The MCD has increased the health trade license fees in certain areas of the city, which are under its jurisdiction. This move would likely affect the prices of the final product, said a senior official of MCD.

According to the MCD rules, it is mandatory for all businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and food courts, to have a health trade license. In addition to these, other establishments such as medical stores, amusement parks, and ice cream factories are also required to have a license. In case of violation of MCD rules, the corporation can issue a challan to these businesses.

The initial registration fee for a Dhaba was earlier Rs 2,500 to 10,000, and the annual license fee for a banquet hall was between Rs 5,000 and 25,000. The registration fee for both has been made uniform at Rs 25,000.

The license fee for restaurants that is capacitive of a maximum of 20 guests, which were earlier between Rs 240 to 10,000, has been fixed to the highest limit i.e. Rs 10,000. Likewise, the license fee for coffee houses has been increased to Rs 10,000 for all kinds of cafes.

A senior official of the MCD said that there are business establishments in East and North Delhi that are as successful as those in the South. But there was no increase in license few in East and North rates for years, to bring a party, a senior official of MCD informed the Indian Express.

The three erstwhile corporations used to earn more than Rs 16 crore per annum from health trade licenses — South (Rs 8.5 crore), North (Rs 5 crore), and East (Rs 3 crore).