Eating out becomes costlier in Bengaluru as restaurant owners announce price hike in menu

Price hike in cooking gas, edible oils, fuel, and other raw materials has prompted. Hoteliers and restaurant owners in. Bangalore to increase the price of food items by in next week.

PC Rao, president of the Bangaluru hotels association informed India Express that the price of food items at restaurants and eateries will increase by around 10 percent to counter the inflationary prices. The decision was taken over by a price hike in materials used in preparing food.

Rao said that since the price of everything around from the rent of the building to the salary of staff has increased and the losses incurred from the pandemic induced lockdown, the decision was taken. Moreover, since the hike in prices of milk and electricity

The final decision about the price hike has been left to the individual hotel owners whether to implement surges in the menu or not. The changed prices will be reflected from the next week itself.

Some of the hotel owners have already increased the price of the items on the menu in the background of price hikes of essential goods. For example, Narayan Pai, a restaurant manager in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru increased the price of a cup of Filter coffee from Rs 10 to Rs 15, while one plate of Masala Dosa now costs Rs 75, from Rs 65.

Restaurants in other cities like Kolkata, Bhopal, and Allahabad are also witnessing the burnt price hikes in essential commodities and fuel and many hotel owners have decided on a 10-15 percent spike in the prices on the menu.