Eat, Drink, and Jingle: Restaurants offering a special Christmas menu and discounts

The most wonderful time of the year is here. And let’s face it, it’s also that time of the year when one tends to be a little calmer, smile a little easier, and cheer a little more. It is safe to assume that winter has a lot to do with every mood. And you definitely deserve a couple of hours to yourself to escape from your daily routines and unwind with your loved ones. So deck the halls and get ready to be jolly for Christmas is right around the corner! And if you can’t rejoice in the mystical and magical atmosphere that comes with Noël under a beaming tree in your humble abode, fret not! For we’ve got you covered with a handy list of recognizable restaurants that will urge you to make beautiful and unique memories that gather and dance together, and will definitely last a lifetime- just like snowflakes!

Kyma, BKC

Make it a December to remember, for, by celebrating a year full of smiles, warm embraces, and serving delicious food and craft cocktails, Kyma promises to satiate your tastebuds one plate at a time this Christmas. Inspired by an all-day casual vibe, with an exquisite indoor and outdoor space, Kyma is sure to have you coming back year after year as they prepare to offer you their beautifully crafted, modernly-twisted, Christmas menu with dishes such as ‘Avocado and berries Crostini,’ ‘Harissa marinated salmon tikka,’ ‘Butter poached Lobster,’ ‘Greek Vegetable Moussaka,’ and delectable Christmas-themed cocktails such as ‘The Mistletoe,’ ‘Santa’s Sparkling Mimosa,’ ‘Jingle bell smash,’ ‘Remembering an old fashioned Christmas,’ and more.

Jia, Colaba

Feel the magic of Christmas at JIA, the Oriental Kitchen in Colaba as they have new Christmas lunching deals under their belt for you to try. Currently, JIA has two exclusive, exciting, and contemporary events lined up with a ticking clock that cuts right through your inertia, nudging you to embark on a delicious culinary experience right away! The fine deals include a mesmerizing and scrumptious Dim Sum and Sushi Fest, adding some excitement to your Monday lunches where you can choose any items from their Dim Sum and Sushi menu for Rs.850 per person. Another wholesome deal includes the Weekend Banquet Lunch which will surely brighten up your weekends and expose you to a memorable luncheon experience of a lifetime. Available in a la carte unlimited and priced at Rs.1800 per person, this deal cannot be missed!

Toujours, Andheri

Let’s face it – Christmas is merrier with hot fudge, chocolates, brownies, cookies, and all things sweet! Meeting your needs for some saccharine and delightful treats, Toujours also invites you with open arms to explore some sugary knick-knacks with your loved ones with their all-new Christmas menu! Moreover, they also have the perfect aesthetic and soul-pleasing sweet treat indulgence called the chocolate advent calendar that is going to make your anticipatory countdown to Christmas more exciting! Decked up with delectable chocolate surprises, for each day leading up to Christmas, this finger-licking delight contains everything- from biscuit-coated chocolates to decadent chocolate pralines. And oh! This marvelously delectable Chocolate Advent Calendar can also serve as the best pre-Christmas gift for your loved ones.

Juliette, Andheri

Don’t get your tinsels in a tangle and mark every memory with a photograph from every angle at Juliette this Christmas! With an extravagance of vintage and a touch of modern, Juliette Ristorante is truly a place where you come for the food but stay for the love. With a fantastically curated European- inspired menu with a modern twist, Juliette brings with it all kinds of European summer vibes and feels and lets you embark on an unforgettable experience. Get into the Christmas spirit in the most happening way at Juliette as it is all set to load you up with a craft cocktail called ‘White Christmas,’ which is sure to help the grumpiest and most bah-humbug of spirits snap back into the joy of the season or at least make you forget about the stress of it all for a few hours.

one8 Commune, Juhu

As soon as the temperature drops, one thing that we all instantly crave for is hot chocolate. With the winter season kicking in, a steaming cup of the deliciously creamy beverage is, no doubt, the solution we need to satiate our sweet tooth. This holiday season ‘one8 Commune’ and ‘All things chocolate’ are coming together to celebrate 7 days of Christmas with an all-new festive edition hot chocolate menu made with All things chocolate’s special single-origin ‘Malabar chocolate’ with no preservatives and refined sugar to warm up your hearts and hands with its creamy sweetness and rich chocolatey flavor. Adding to the list of soothing beverages are the ‘Spiced Chocolate Mix’ and ‘Cocoa Cappuccino,’ with the former being a wintery spiced hot chocolate blended with a special spice mix of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg- something that truly defines cozy, and the latter being a coffee lovers favourite hot chocolate, blended with coffee and raw cane sugar that in turn satisfy two indulgences in one!

Demy, Lower Parel

Demy, the all-new dazzling restaurant located in Kamala Mills is a breathtaking evolution of culinary adventures. The authentic and sophisticated cafe, and bar, offers a wide array of global cuisines. Demy is a place where you can savour the taste of the most popular cuisines in the most relaxing setting that transports you to a relaxing space filled with utmost peace and tranquility. Demy has launched an all-new Christmas menu with a pinch of passion in every dish, where you can explore new flavours, and exchange old memories with your loved ones. The ‘Very Berry Salad,’ ‘Strawberry & Mascarpone Crostini,’ ‘Pesto Arancini,’ and the ‘Belgian Chocolate Mousse’ here are a must-try!

Blue Bop Café, Khar

Have an exceptionally merry and agreeable Christmas at the all-new Blue-Bop café which is all set to welcome you with open arms. With its sophisticated and quaint setting, the charming, 7-days-a-week café is gearing up to alter the dynamics of the way locals and visitors across the globe spend their outings in a well-versed, fun-filled and scrumptious manner. The kitchen comes with a memorable feast of spectacular dishes, all created with passion, refinement, and precision whereas, the beverage program for Blue Bop café is a modern reincarnation of exquisitely crafted cocktails. Their Christmas menu doles out some eclectic treats that will make you swoon with glee such as the ‘Christmas Tree Pizza,’ ‘Christmas Stuffed Mushroom,’ ‘Christmas Roast Chicken,’ and the tantalizing ‘Christmas Custard’ for your sweet tooth.

Pink Wasabi, Juhu

There’s no such thing as too much pink, and besides the grass is pinker on this side – this side being the most Instagrammable all-day dining restaurant in Mumbai – Pink Wasabi. The newly revamped Asian dining space with its ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party vibes, lets you divulge in an extraordinary gastronomical journey, with an amalgamation of culinary innovations and new aesthetics, making it the prettiest experience ever! So get your pink on and learn to #LoveTheGoodLife with your dear ones this Christmas, for, Pink Wasabi has curated a Christmas-special menu that includes savory cocktails, delicious starters, lip-smacking dim sums, refreshing mains, and flavoursome deserts such as Sake shots, Mocktails, Nasu Katsu (Crispy eggs plant fry,) Yangnyeyon chicken, Grilled Duck Breast, and Raspberry vanilla mousse, amongst others that you should definitely try.

Donna Deli, Bandra

Donna Deli is a one-of-a-kind place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. Not to forget their quirky decor with ample pop of colour, which makes it an ideal Instagram-worthy spot. But there’s something more in store for you this Christmas! Donna Deli has recently launched an avant-garde high-tea concept in collaboration with Archana Kochhar, a well-renowned fashion designer, and is shaking things up with its molecular gastronomical endeavor which is truly making every girl’s dream come true! Whether you wish to indulge in some bite-sized sandwiches or finger-licking desserts, the Donna Deli Dollhouse is ever-ready to take you on an endearing and fun-sized culinary journey that truly enlightens your day!

Bloom

Get into the spirit of the Christmas season with Bloom, a 7-day-a-week, breakfast-to-dinner, plant-based, vegan, keto-friendly, and millet-friendly eatery and café that recently opened its doors to all café lovers out there who are just looking to embark on a culinary journey of delicious natural flavours. The quaint ambiance of Bloom is all set to charm you this Christmas with its homey aroma and Christmas specials such as Strawberry tarts and New York-style raspberry cheesecake that will draw your soul into its cocoon for a few blessed moments of peace and tranquillity.

The Sassy Spoon

The Sassy Spoon is a multi-award-winning, trendy resto-bar that celebrates cuisines from around the world with a sassy twist. From an exquisite mixture of flavours and textures to aesthetic interiors with innovative lighting, The Sassy Spoon has also won a glorifying award as the ‘Best Independent Restaurant in India.’ Taking the Christmas celebrations up a notch, the restaurant has specially curated an exciting line-up of events that lets you embark on a delicious culinary experience right away! Along with a delightful Christmas-themed menu, The Sassy Spoon welcomes you to their exclusive events such as ‘The Sassy Brunch,’ (every Sunday, 12 pm onwards, available only at Nariman Point,) and ‘Kiss my Sass Saturday- A commercial night’ (every Saturday, 9 pm onwards at Nariman Point and Powai) that you should definitely look forward to.

Eve, Powai

With the library, greenery, calm ambiance, and fine cuisines, Eve is an inclusive space for anyone who wishes to spend some quality time with friends or themselves, because as we all know a great book and a steaming cup of coffee on Christmas Day will surely serve as th best company. You can indulge in some luscious sweet treats such as Seasonal Panna Cotta, Creme Brulee Cheesecake, and Millionaire Brownie, amongst others, as you celebrate Christmas with your loved ones.

SHOTT, Andheri

Bask into the Christmas spirit as you Eat, Party, and Play at SHOTT, the gaming arcade and Asia’s first SPARK bowling alley. As soon as you enter the vibrant doors of SHOTT, the lively and Christmassy vibe of SHOTT will instantly enlighten your senses and bedazzle you and your loved ones as you embark on an adrenaline rush together, filled with lots of fun, laughter, and make memories that will last a lifetime. And oh! SHOTT is also the perfect spot for you to celebrate your smallest day-to-day victories to iconic milestones in full swing!

All Saints Khar

While All Saints is celebrated for its Greek culture, the vibe of the Greece ambiance makes you fall in love with each move in the restaurant. Flaunting an old-world charm of long glass panels, standout tables inspired by Morocco’s quaint steel-style cafés, and middle-eastern interiors, All Saints Khar replicates drool-worthy Greek cuisine in Mumbai. A delicious door to the notable world of middle-eastern food, Vegetable Shepherd’s pie with potato gratin, Pot roast Chicken with x mas stuffing, and whiskey jus are a piquant mix of flavors and ingredients marking a moreish invitation to the exquisite taste of Greek cuisine. Besides, All Saints luscious delis are Dirty hot chocolate with marshmallows & Flaming Xmas Pudding with stewed strawberries Every bite of this desert feels like a warm hug. These are the perfect desserts for fall or any season for that matter! The sweetness of the desert is deeply rooted in tradition.