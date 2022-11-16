EaseMyTrip launches 2.0 Self-Booking Tool for corporates

Planning an off-site with your colleagues and worried about the tedious process of involving a travel agent to book flight tickets? To solve the problem, EaseMyTrip.com has announced the launch of a self-booking tool for corporates. You read that right! With this tool, business travellers and corporates can book their travel with ease as it simplifies their entire booking experience. The tool uses AI, Machine Learning, Data Mining etc technologies to become efficient and resourceful.

Here’s how it will work:

With the help of SBT (Self-Booking-Tool), corporates will enjoy a seamless and hassle-free booking experience by making reservations by themselves without involving a travel agency or a third-party. The tool becomes instrumental in managing the employee booking, travel itinerary, payments and the complexities involved making their entire process automated.

How will it benefit the Corporates?

Corporates can use the tool as a single window for all their worldwide travel needs, their GST reconciliation and travel spends with approval matrix. Additionally, they will get access to 1 million hotel’s inventories globally, real-time bookings of domestic and international flights, experienced MICE team to cater to all corporate events, centralised corporate relations team available for 24*7, special fares and complementary meals, free modifications and cancellations with partner airlines to name a few.

The manage-all-booking-from-one-place tool will also help EaseMyTrip to address, simplify and centralise their corporate bookings and manage their extensive partners listings allowing them to use their resources efficiently and enhance their corporate portfolio.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, ‘’It is a one-of-a-kind initiative for EaseMyTrip that constantly strive for endeavours to serve our clients better and make their booking process simpler. As we witness the business travel going up, we bring out our best solutions to make travel bookings for our clients easier. We are hopeful, with this launch, our clients will be able to make larger bookings in one go and enjoy the benefits that comes along with it.’’