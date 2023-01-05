scorecardresearch
Earthquake jolts Delhi, Jammu, And Punjab; Twitter flooded with memes, reactions

An earthquake struck Afghanistan today, causing strong tremors in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir. Here’s how people on internet are reacting:

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Earthquakes jolt Jammu-Kashmir and Delhi NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Afghanistan on Thursday, and tremors were felt in the Jammu-Kashmir and Delhi-NCR regions. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology.

The quake was at a depth of 200 km below the earth’s surface. 

Amid all this, people on the internet decided to start a meme fest. Take a look:

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of January 1, according to National Center for Seismology. 

“An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana’s Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:42:01 pm