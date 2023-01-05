Earthquake jolts Delhi, Jammu, And Punjab; Twitter flooded with memes, reactions

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit Afghanistan on Thursday, and tremors were felt in the Jammu-Kashmir and Delhi-NCR regions. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” National Center for Seismology.

The quake was at a depth of 200 km below the earth’s surface.

Amid all this, people on the internet decided to start a meme fest. Take a look:

Everyone running to social media apps to check if its #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/5MJILL2Iqu — my_writes ❣️ (@TnawoshB) January 5, 2023

I think I am better at facing a #Earthquake than my quarter-life crisis 🥲#earthquakes #delhiearthquake — Sanadh Srivastava (@SanadhSrivastav) January 5, 2023

Earthquake, me in 2022 & 2023 be like #earthquakepic.twitter.com/v87IlH6Cv4 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 31, 2022

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR in the early hours of January 1, according to National Center for Seismology.

“An earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 jolted the national capital and surrounding areas at around 1.19 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Haryana’s Jhajjar and its depth was 5 km below the ground,” the National Center for Seismology said in a statement.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.