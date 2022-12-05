Dyson Pet Grooming Kit: Keeps your furry friends’ coat of hair clean & glossy

Pet parents can now breathe easy; British technology firm Dyson has come up with a unique solution – Pet Groom Tool – that is designed to provide respite to the challenges around pet hair. This Rs 9,900-a-piece equipment is easy to operate and does a good job at removing loose pet hair and dander in an instant. In other words, it promises mess-free grooming and healthier homes.

Normally, cats and dogs are the two domesticated animals that shed a lot of hair depending on the season and breed. While removing the animal hair is important, dander with dried-on saliva is invisible to the naked eye. These microscopic particles often carry allergy-causing particles around the home. These can remain airborne for hours and can be a nightmare for the allergic-prone and asthma patients, in particular.

This reviewer is the proud owner of a handsome British Labrador and undertakes the daily task of brushing the latter’s coat — a tiresome yet essential routine that helps the dog’s coat to grow healthy and strong and takes away old and damaged hair. Dyson’s Pet Groom Tool makes this task easy, as evidenced by this reviewer’s week-long exposure to this device. The Pet Grooming Kit comprises the Pet Groom Tool, extension hose and quick-release adaptor. Basically, the groom tool (a brush) is an attachment for Dyson vacuum cleaners with bristles that protrude from the bottom when you press down on the top spring-loaded button-bar, and then retract when you release it. It sucks loose hair directly into the bin so they don’t drop around your home.

Also Read: Goofy Tails to expand its portfolio of healthy pet foods, accessories; Raises USD 500,000 seed funding

The grooming brush is intended for medium and long-haired pets. It is acoustically engineered to make grooming more peaceful for the pet. It has 364 slicker bristles angled at a 35-degree flex to an upright position as you brush. It can be used without the vacuum being switched on, and post-grooming it can be switched on to suck up the hair. The equipment is compatible with Dyson’s latest range of vacuum cleaners, including the V8, V11, V12 Detect Slim and V15 Detect cord-free vacuum cleaners.

Let me highlight two innovations here. First is the advanced de-tangling brush bar technology. Herein, Dyson engineers looked to solve the problem of removing hair on the brush bar. So they have developed an anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin.

Second, this brush bar technology is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends. Inspired by a detangling comb, the brush bar features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. These polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, capture and tackle troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust. This mechanism is pretty effective too.

In terms of usefulness, the Pet Groom Tool is good at collecting hair in the vacuum. A useful accessory that allows you to address the hair issue at its root.

KEY FEATURES

Acoustically engineered to make grooming peaceful for the pet

Captures loose hair and dander as you brush your pet

Flexible and angled bristles penetrate deep into the coat

The vacuum sucks tangled hair straight into the bin

Compatible with numerous Dyson vacuums

Estimated street price: Rs 9,900

WHAT’S HOT

Portable and simple to use

Can be used as a brush only

Removed hair is sucked away by a vacuum

WHAT’S NOT

The price tag