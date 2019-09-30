Dussehra and Diwali story picks: 11 Must-Read Books for Children

Festivals too have ‘super heroes’, in a way that children may not know.

This festive season, let your child connect to super heroes in true festive spirit! The Indian tradition understands the power of storytelling to ignite the curiosity of young minds in exploring the hidden depths of human existence. Plus, who doesn’t love super heroes? For a child or a teenager, super-heroes are a rage and festive occasions offer parents a unique opportunity to sit down and just enjoy the good times with their little ones. Now, what about festivals like Dussehra and Diwali? Well, these festivals too have ‘super-heroes’, in a way that children may not know.

What is the importance of Dussehra and Diwali?

This festive season, here’s a list of festive reads for Indian children who want to understand each festival and its importance. For instance, you can read out the story of Dussehra in English to your children along with family members.

‘Amma, Tell me about Durga Puja’ is a beautifully illustrated book for children whose minds are brimming with questions as family members prepare to celebrate Durga Puja. So, why is Dussehra celebrated for ten days? Which god is worshipped during the Dussehra festival? What makes Durga Puja the biggest outdoor festival in the world? How do we welcome the Goddess and how do we tearfully bid farewell? Why is Durga’s victory a cause for celebration?A striking feature is a handy glossary for readers. The book has been published by Hong Kong-based Anjana Publishing. The illustrations are done by Maulshree Somani and Bhakti Mathur’ is the author.

The colourful tale of ‘Mata, Mama and Me’ is an ideal read for every festive season! In fact, mothers will love reading this with children and family members. No preaching, just lots of heart-warming comparisons about how every mother demonstrates their superpowers at home, just like the Divine Mother! The book has been published by Chinmaya Prakashan and written by Swamini Supriyananda.

Puffin Books have a treasure of Sudha Murty’s books. Parents can check out ‘The Upside Down King – Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna’ and ‘The Serpent’s Revenge – Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata’. The simple yet effective storytelling are sure to delight children as they are transported to a world beyond their imagination and one that also connects us with the importance of cultural and social values in the context of making difficult choices when exercising rights, duties, responsibilities and demonstrating human values.

Scholastic India’s ‘The Wit of Tenali Rama’ and ‘The Merry Mischief of Gopal Chand’ bring to you the mischief, intelligence and wit of two men who lived inside India’s royal courts and bring to life the vivacious spirit of their quick thinking and sharp wit. Both books have been written by Devika Rangachari.

Published by Hachette India, Roopa Pai’s ‘The Gita For Children’ brings to life in the simplest way about the crux of the conversation between a Pandava prince called Arjuna with his best friend Krishna. For many parents wondering whether this is too complex to delve into, the storytelling is made so easy and interesting that your child is going to want you to read this story again long after you have closed the last page.

Written by Bhakti Mathur, ‘Amma, Tell me about Ramayana’ shows a mother narrating the story of Lord Rama to her children, Klaka and Kiki. Quirky names to never forget easily, right? That’s exactly what storytelling is all about! Lively images capture the difficult journey of the Prince of Ayodya. Maulshree Somani is the illustrator and the book has been published by Anjana Publishing, Hong Kong.

‘Shiva’s Fish Swish’ shows a superhero that children can easily love, admire and connect to. The colourful, vibrant images dominate the narrative of the story, which focuses on the importance of giving in every relationship. For instance, children are not only shown why Shiva loves Nandi, followed by a fascinating, adventure-filled tale of why Nandi turned himself into a gigantic fish – yes, you read this correctly, and why he tore the fishermen’s nets! The book is published by Chinmaya Prakashan and written by Swamini Supriyananda.

Diwali for kids: What do you do on Diwali?

Why is Diwali celebrated and for what reasons? So, how do you get children to understand the Diwali story and Diwali traditions? ‘Amma, Tell me about Diwali’ sets the festivities rolling as it begins on a starry note, “It was as if the stars themselves came down to earth that night” and sums up the joy of Diwali celebrations like this, “Honesty and dedication are the only Diyas that will guide Lakshmi to you.” As you read some of these festive reads with children, find ways to make it more fun-filled. The illustrations are done by Maulshree Somani and Bhakti Mathur’ is the author.

For history buffs, Good Earth publication ‘Krishna Deva Raya – King of Kings’ written by Roopa Pai and illustrated by Archana Sreenivasan begins with the festival of Dasara, as it narrates the story of one of the greatest Kings of southern India. Belonging to the kingdom of Vijayanagara, or the City of Victory, the reign of Krishna Deva Raya is known to be a glorious era. Deva Raya’s reign takes you through fabulous bazaars, step-wells that would take your breath away and temples with singing stone pillars and mansions draped in silk A grandmother’s words are poignant as she recalls, “It is a hero’s land… and a land that has always welcomed visitors no matter what their status, religion, language….”

Keeping the festive flavour of Dussehra and Diwali in mind, these books offer a delightful read with your children. Bursting with colourful images that will tickle every child’s imagination and curiosity, these books also convey a deeper message that highlights the importance of our rich cultural legacy of celebrating festivals through storytelling.